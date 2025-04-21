May Edochie has shared the lovely Easter photo shoot she went for in commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ

In the post, she honoured Holy Mary with her attire and stated that as a child she has always longed to wear the garment

Fans were impressed by her picture, they applauded the creative director of the studio where the pictures were taken

Nollywood actress, May Edochie, has shared her Easter photo shoot with her fans and many were amazed by her choice of attire for the pictures.

In the post, the mother of three stated that it has always been her dream to honour Holy Mary by wearing her garment.

May Edochie speaks about her Holy Mary in her post, fans react after she honoured Mother Mary

Source: Instagram

She fulfilled her dreams in the shoot and dressed like Holy Mary in all the pictures she shared online.

May Edochie wore a red gown just like Holy Mary and used a blue veil to wrap one of her shoulder down. She also used a white veil to cover her hair.

May Edochie shares reason for honouring Mary

In the caption of her post, she noted that she has always wanted to feel how Holy Mary must have felt.

May Edochie shares reason for honouring Mother Mary in her Easter photo shoot.

Source: Instagram

Sharing further, May Edochie asserted that after fulfilling her dream, it felt like being wrapped in the weight of grace.

The award-winning actress added that it also felt like a fabric of quiet strength, woven with humanity and unshakeable love.

Recall that Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa had also honoured Holy Mary during her maternity shoot a few months ago.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to May Edochie's post

Reactions have trailed the photos May Edochie took during her Easter shoot. Here are comments below:

@josephine_meme1 wrote:

"Wow, our mother Mary, you are blessed among thy."

@theangel_za stated:

"This should be an original portrait of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. great job well done to the editor ."

@officialblessingnwankwor said:

"So demure, so cool, so blesssed. Queen May for a good reason."

@rytaddiva reacted:

"Blessed and highly favoured Mary of our time."

@fr_james_a shared:

"This is amazing mayyuledochie. You have just used your platform to promote the beauty of Mary and her place in the mystery of our salvation. Glad your childhood dream has come true. May our Mother Mary keep you close to her heart and bosom. Every blessing."

@blessn07 stated:

"Wow! These images are incredibly spectacular! Absolutely great. Our sensational queen to the world .Mother Mary embodies God’s love for humanity. She is a symbol of love, faith, grace, purity, and devotion. We are extremely proud Catholics."

Judy reacts to Omoni's post about May

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had aired their views about Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie.

Oboli had warmed the hearts of her fans with news about Edochie featuring in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3.

Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action sparked reactions from fans, who shared mixed views.

