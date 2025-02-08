American rapper Kanye West recently shared how he turned down a $2 million offer to promote a cryptocurrency scam on social media

Kanye West also shared screenshot in his viral tweets sharing how the scam promotion would have unfolded

The American rapper's revelation has seen many Nigerians joining the conversation, with many calling out music star Davido

American rapper and billionaire Kanye West, aka Ye, has caused an uproar across social media after sharing how he was offered a $2 million offer to promote a cryptocurrency scam.

The rapper recently made headlines for stopping traffic for his wife to have her photoshoot on the road, disclosed that the scam involved posting a fraudulent promotion and later claiming his account was hacked.

Kanye West sparks reactions as he allegedly rejected $2m offer to promote crypto scam.

According to Kanye West, the fraud would have seen him promote fraud to his millions of followers, only to later claim his account was hacked. However, at that point, those who fell victim could have lost their money.

“I was proposed 2 million dollars to scam my community. Those left of it. I said no and stopped working with their person who proposed it,” Kanye West said in a viral tweet on Friday, February 7.

As proof, the rapper included a screenshot in his post revealing how promoting a “fake ye currency” was supposed to unfold.

According to the screenshot, West would get an upfront payment of $750,000 to share the crypto promotion and keep it live for 8 hours, after which he could claim his account was hacked and that he didn’t make the post.

This would be followed by a $1.25 million payout 16 hours later.

See Kanye West's post below:

Nigerians call out Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerians, with many calling out music star Davido, who promoted a meme coin in 2024, which saw the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issuing warnings to citizens. Read the message below:

Cruisewithmee said:

"@davido you will crumble for allegedly taking this deal. You act like Jesus on here but you are a dev!l in disguise. God will pvnish you for allegedly doing this to your fans."

NuJhayhne said:

"davido would have done this without thinking twice good man you are ye!!"

layzeeloli said:

"Till now I’m yet to see people call out davido for the coin stuff he did, It’s all crickets. I lost respect for him when he did what he did."

I_Am_Locked_In commented:

"More reason why I hate @davido be this I am very sure they sent him that same message last year before launching his DAVIDO coin he still went ahead to scam his fans, very anyhow person."

Xtabel142935811 said:

"God bless you kanye for not indulging yourself into such act. Meanwhile self acclaimed 00100 indulged into such & rip off innocent people’s hard earned money. he did it with his $davido coin & Rackersteril. He felt no remorse whatever."

What Seun Kuti said about crypto

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti shared how his sister allegedly lost over N50 million in a cryptocurrency investment scheme.

The Afrobeat singer angrily condemned cryptocurrency, claiming it was a scam.

The singer knocked cryptocurrency promoters, calling them “criminals” who exploit vulnerable Africans, especially the poor.

