Another round of drama is on the way between Verydarkman and Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo as the critic replied her in a new video

VDM made bold claims about Iyabo Ojo's lover's Paulo's ability in the other room and also made up a scene about her son-in-law to be Juma Jux

The critic, however, sparked reactions after he stated that Priscilla Ojo will end up a single mother like her mum

Hours after Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo wrote an open letter to Martins Otse aka Verydarkman over his attitude towards her and her family, the social media critic in a trending video has clapped back at her.

VDM, who said his fight with Iyabo Ojo would never end went on to drag her lover Paulo Okoye into the mix as he made a remark about his ability in the 'other room.'

VDM claps back at Iyabo Ojo. Credit: verydarkblackman/iyaboofespris

Source: Instagram

The critic also made bold allegations about Iyabo's daughter Priscilla while also creating a scene about the actress' soon-to-be son-in-law and Tanzania singer Juma Jux.

Not stopping their, VDM stated that Priscilla's marriage with Jux was not going to work as she would end up a single mother like her mum.

"That your pikin marriage e no fit last, that your pikin go end up like you, a single mother. it is a generation thing," he said in video

Watch video as VDM replies Iyabo Ojo here

Reactions as VDM replies Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as several netizens expressed displeasure at VDM's response to Iyabo Ojo. See the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu:

"Na only woman u Dey get Mouth, FALANA and FALZ Dey wait for u for Court next year."

oyinkansolarr:

"Again , where is the 200m donated for the NGO project ??? Cos i see say this guy don change house oooo."

racheal_mel_:

"What he said doesn’t even hold water."

ngozi_jessie:

"Iyabo got this guy right, the mama failed him honestly."

VDM exposed after disgracing Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the invitation card VDM received for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out the actress.

The critic had lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event and not the after-party she was invited for.

The invitation card showed VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng