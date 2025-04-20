Nigerian socialite and billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana and his wife, Lush, were some of the important guests at JP2025 wedding

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter was getting married to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, and their white wedding had an array of VIP guests

Videos were posted online showing the moment Obi Cubana and his wife showed up at the trending JP2025 white wedding

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana and his wife Lush, stormed the JP2025 white wedding in style.

The much-anticipated white wedding of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux took place in Lagos on April 19, 2025, and guests flew in from all over the world to be a part of it.

One guest who drew the attention of netizens was Obi Cubana and his wife, Lush. The billionaire businessman who recently celebrated his 50th birthday was seen stepping into the event venue while holding his pretty wife.

Obi Cubana celebrates with Priscy and Juma Jux on their white wedding day. Photos: @jumokeslens, @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana rocked a white agbada paired with a red native cap while his wife Lush wore a beaded black dress. See a video of the moment they stepped in below:

Another video made the rounds of the moment the bride’s mum, Iyabo Ojo ushered Obi Cubana and Lush to greet the couple and share their well-wishes. The businessman shook hands with the groom before greeting Priscy. Cubana’s wife, Lush, also greeted the couple in the heartwarming video:

See the video below:

See another video of Obi Cubana and his wife at the JP2025 white wedding party below:

Reactions as Obi Cubana and wife storm JP2025 white wedding

The videos of Obi Cubana and his wife, Lush, at the much-talked-about JP2025 wedding of Priscy and Juma Jux drew the attention of Nigerians on social media. Many of them expressed their joy about the calibre of guests at Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s wedding ceremony:

Photo of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux on their white wedding day which was attended by Obi Cubana and his wife, Lush. Photo: @Its.priscy, @juma_jux

Source: Instagram

Princesssholly said:

“This wedding has passed the wedding of the year and is now the wedding of the season ❤️.”

Houseofphilra said:

“Doingsssssssssssss ehhh😍😍😍”

Crown2la wrote:

“I'm just smiling watching this wedding on my timeline. You can tell God hands are involved. ❤️”

Lasisimobolaji said:

“Aunty iyabo ❤️Your joy will last forever and ever 🔥Amen.”

Barbie_anike10 said:

“Am soooooo happy this this couple mehn 😻❤️.”

Topnotchcollection2 said:

“In fact be good to everyone oooo incase of a day like this. See men and women of honour that attended this occasion. If you like be fighting up and down ooooo.”

Orneycloset_ said:

“Na priscy wedding, na my head dey swell😅.”

Simon.tsion said:

“This the wedding of the year 2025 nothing anyone wants to tell me.”

Mzjessyfab wrote:

“This wedding too neat, too clean.i love it.”

Emmieshairempire said:

“She’s so respectful 😍.”

Larisalefleurflorals said:

“Odogwu himself always showing up in grand style 🔥.”

Imperial_lia said:

“A BILLIONAIRE yet so humble, your name will reign in generations to come for you are a kind man. ❤️”

Fisayoaugustina said:

“Real life odogwu and achalugo❤️😍”

Mohnbad's Liam as ringbearer, Davido's Imade as bridesmaid at JP25

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that late singer Mohbad's son, Liam, played an important role at Priscy and Juma Jux's JP2025 white wedding.

Top singer Davido's first daughter, Imade, was also a little bridesmaid and adorable videos of them made the rounds online.

Netizens gushed after spotting little Liam rocking the same suit as the groom, Juma Jux.

