A Nigerian lady has shared a post on TikTok explaining the reason Tanzanian singer Juma Jux should be grateful to his wife Priscilla

In her post, the lady revealed that she has been adding his songs to her playlist after his wedding to his Nigerian wife gained attention online

Social media users who came across the post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has dished out an advice to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux while crediting his wife Priscilla for drawing her attention to his music.

In a post that gained attention online, the lady revealed that she had recently added Jux's songs to her playlist after his wedding to the Nigerian influencer went viral.

Lady claims Juma Jux owes Priscilla Ojo appreciation Photo credit: @moyoxoxo/X, Juma Jux, Itspriscy/ Instagram.

Source: Twitter

Lady shares why Juma should thank Priscilla

The lady, known on X as @moyoxoxo, opined that Jux owed a debt of gratitude to his wife for introducing his music to a wider audience.

According to her, Priscilla's marriage to Jux had boosted his popularity, causing her to explore his music and download his songs.

"This our in-law should be thanking Priscilla o. I don dey add his music to cart for Spotify," she said.

Jux's music, previously unknown to the lady, had gained a new fan, confirming the power of online platforms in shaping musical tastes and discovering new talent.

Lady says Juma Jux should appreciate Priscilla Ojo Photo credit: @moyoxoxo/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail lady's advice to Juma Jux

The post sparked reactions from Nigerians who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter.

While some users concurred with the lady's assessment, others disputed her claims, arguing that Jux's talent and artistry spoke for themselves.

Priscilla's marriage to Jux has become a talking point, with some users crediting her with introducing his music to new fans.

Khaleedah said:

"He also said it in one interview few days ago. that she made him more popular in west africa."

Oloriofoloris said:

"She brought him to the limelight as far as I’m concerned. We no sabi am for here before."

Chiara said:

"That new one he featured phyno is so niceeee."

Prince said:

"Especially that ololufe."

Ogechukwu said:

"What if? Nevermind, dears."

Sunday Job wrote:

"Please guys is there anyone that could assist me with Glo data or airtime please any amount ejoor."

Tiwababy added:

"Same here."

@Dee tweh said:

"This marriage will work because I notice how her husband love all her friends he’s not controlling and he’s friendly with all I love how he love Eni as well, he’s supportive."

@Veegra_Parfait&foodies_ekpom said:

"Omo my choir master go send me back home if I come late to church today o,see time I never sleep."

@____bigmimi1 added:

"Thank God for the successful wedding oo we the online inlaw we can go and rest now bcus our own pass people wey Dey do wedding from Ruthie real account to her backup account I never sleep well since."

See the post below:

Lady shares future of Priscilla Ojo's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady came under fire over her negative remark concerning the wedding of Priscilla Ojo and her heartthrob in Lagos.

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo, walked down the aisle with Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, in a lavish traditional wedding occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng