Radio presenter, Osi Suave, did not spare 2Baba’s boo, Natasha Osawaru, following her introduction video at the Edo Plenary

Recall that the Edo state lawmaker buzzed the internet on April 9, 2025, after she introduced herself as an 'Idibia'

In reaction to the viral clip, Osi went on X (formerly known as Twitter) to insult Natasha before educating and correcting her blunder

Nigerian social media user and radio presenter, Osi Suave, is in the news after directing a recent tweet at an Edo state lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

Recall that a clip of Natasha introducing herself as “Nee Idibia” during a plenary session at the state House of Assembly recently surfaced online.

Osi Suave lambastes 2baba's boo Natasha for committing blunder. @osi_suave, @honourableosawaru, @official2baba

Her introduction as “Nee Idibia” ignited reactions online, as many questioned if that was her father’s name.

This also attracted the attention of Osi, who did not hesitate to educate Natasha while subtly jabbing at her.

Osi Suave wrote:

"Look at this illiterate. Née means born. Meaning your maiden name or the name you had at birth before you changed it due to marriage."

See the post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Natasha also included 2baba's surname on her Instagram bio to confirm her relationship with the singer, as well as sparking marriage rumours.

How fans reacted to Osi's comment on Natasha

Read some reactions below:

@rezfcb said:

"The meaning of "Nee" in a woman's name can vary depending on the context or cultural background. Most commonly, "née" (with the appropriate accents on the "e" characters) is a French term meaning "born" and is used to indicate a woman's maiden name—her surname at birth—before she took her spouse's name upon marriage. For example, "Jane Smith, née Johnson" means Jane's birth name was Johnson, and she became Smith after marriage."

@ProLukakuNo1 said:

"Osi easy oh, na 2baba first lady be that oh, when I saw this video earlier today I was like really but most of our ruling class have degrees you tend to question. Imagine being wrong and rude, yet you're trying to correct someone."

@ojoojadedapo said:

"😁😁😁😇😇😇🤣🤣🤣.... English teacher, your Edo sister "dey fall hands"?"

@Oba_Ema said:

"You wash a whole honourable like this."

Osi Suave educates Natasha Osawaru over viral clip. Credit: @honourableosawaru

@anndra1 said:

"Na she dey take crank no bi Annie which one be nee."

@NickiLemmy said:

"It’s the confidence she said it with 😂."

@Rainzofficial2 said:

"You just displayed the highest level of illiteracy here, it’s okay to correct her, you insult people before correcting them?"

@Sir_KolaNA said:

"You're clearly in the wrong, so stop projecting your bitterness onto someone who's more powerful, influential, and successful than you'll ever be. If it's that easy, go ahead—run for a local government position and let's watch how badly you flop."

2Baba makes appearance with Natasha

In a previous report by Legit.ng, 2baba's marriage issues resurfaced after a photo emerged on social media.

The singer and Natasha were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend. The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

