Another celebrity wedding is on the way as Nigerian music star and record-breaker, Chukwuka Ekweani, popularly known as Ckay, shared a picture from his proposal to his girlfriend, Mona Sed.

On Wednesday, May 28, Ckay shared a romantic moment capturing him going on one knee to pop the question.

The picture, which has since gone viral, featured the words ‘Will you marry me?’ written in the background.”

Sharing the picture from his proposal online, Ckay wrote in the caption,

"Together forever."

CKay is known for his hit song "Love Nwantiti," which went viral and became a global sensation, particularly during the pandemic.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ckay was sighted in a trending video where he celebrated with the Paris Basketball team, who had just had a huge success in their last game.

The video showed Ckay dancing and singing to Love Nwantiti, blaring through the speakers of the locker room.

Although the players were fagged-out from the game they had just had, Ckay managed to cheer them up and got them to sing along and ended up dancing as well.

The picture showing the moment Ckay proposed to his girlfriend is below:

Celebs, fans congratulate Ckay

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as fans and celebrities congratulated Ckay on his new milestone. Others, however, found it unbelievable. Read the comments below:

_bigswitch_ said:

"Hope na new music be this."

anjolaoluwa_sparks reacted:

"Blood of Jesus I just de wake up o, ckay calm down o!!!! I just arrived."

vincentaustinjr said:

“My baby my valentine” so na she be this?"

androydpapi_shotz reacted:

"This is a music video, can’t be real, playboy no dey fall in love nah

rika said:

"bf is husband now!"

evaxalordiah said:

"Issa song? Or we’re about to eat Jollof rice?? Tell meeee I’m nosyyy."

junior_humphrey_ reacted:

"Make I see you for ikoyi Marriage registry first before I believe."

numba1clinton said:

"For person wey sing love Nwantiti y’all shouldn’t be surprised congratulations big CKay."

big_prudy said:

"Na play ?? Talk fast abeg make I go delete all your pictures wey dey my phone."

uzor_jack reacted:

"Single ladies! Ckay no de for you again Congratulations!!"

itz_presyeva reacted:

"I’ll be back later when the video drops."

oragwamsomto_ reacted:

"Chukwuma please tell us the truth."

