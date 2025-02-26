Popular Nigerian billionaire and socialite Obi Cubana is celebrating two of the special people in his life

The entrepreneur took to his social media page where she celebrated his wife and last son to the joy of many

Obi Cubana wrote sweet words to his wife and son and fans have also celebrated them in teh comment section

Obi Cubana, one of Nigeria's most popular nightlife bosses and entrepreneurs, shared an adorable family celebration post.

The celebrity shared a post about his wife and his last child, who are birthday mates. He called them the most beautiful creations of God, his joy and pure souls.

His post has also been met with congratulatory and showers of prayers from fans and celebrities.

Obi Cubana shares a sweet post to celebrate his younger. Credit: @obi_cubana

Obi Cubana wrote:

"To two of the most beautiful creations of God; To two of the best Joy Givers on earth; To two pure souls God has made; To two of the calmest people on earth; To the two loves of my life! @z_ane26 & @lush_eby."

"Happy birthday to the baby of the house and mummy of the house! Your birthdays bring so much joy and make February extremely exciting each year! I love you guys so so much my babies......Happy birthday Koko & Lush baby! Let's have fun all day!💃🏾🥰😍🥰😍💃🏾."

Obi Cubana shares a sweet post to celebrate his younger. Credit: @lush_ebay

See his post below:

Recall that Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana shared his two cents about the circle of life on social media. In a lengthy note penned on Instagram, the businessman explained why it’s important to create time to enjoy one's wealth, Obi Cubana’s post drew a series of reactions from Nigerians on social media, with some of them mentioning VDM.

Fans celebrate Obi Cubana's wife and kids

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mariachikebenjamin said:

"Happy Birthday Mama and son 🎂🎉🎊🎊❤️❤️."

@dubby_gustavo said:

"Happy birthday my beautiful ,Kind sister @lush_eby 💙and Koko boy 🎂🎂."

@sylvesterosuji said:

"Happy birthday to you Mama and Koko baby, praying for God's mercy and guidance my family ❤️❤."

@omaryon_nutrients said:

"Happy Birthday to your Odogwuess & Son, More good life💫💫💫."

@ngobekee said:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful Wifey and Cute Son.... Ututu oma oo Obi Nwannem."

@ame.j.ame said:

"Wishing the two LOVE of your LIFE a Warm and Cozy BIRTHDAY 🎂 🍰 🍾🎊🎈 Many Happy Return in Wellness & Blissfulness. More Life, More Wins and More Glory to."

@wilson_obi said:

"Happy birthday to Mama and my big Man, may the good Lord continue to guide and protect you both and family in all through Jesus Christ our Lord Amen and amen 🙏 ❤️ 🙌."

@tee.jarrett said:

"Happy birthday, Aunty Lush and my Guy Coco , much love , morelife and more blessings ❤️ 🙏🏾."

@nenyluscioushairs said:

"Happy birthday to my beloved leader and billionaire boss. Happy birthday to my Koko pops so calm like mama. Stay blessed . Love you both 😍😍😍."

@house_ofgist said:

"Happy birthday to lush and koko ❤️ I wish them long life and more grace 🙏."

Jarvis meets businessman Obi Cubana

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis and Jadrolita, met businessman Obi Cubana at the Samsung Galaxy unpacked event 2025.

Obi looked excited to see the young TikTok star whose AI mimicry content shot her into the limelight.

Many internet users noticed something heartwarming about how Jarvis behaved when she saw Obi.

