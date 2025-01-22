A video of Juju musician Chief Ebenezer Obey at KWAM 1's residence on a condolence visit has surfaced on social media

A clip showed Chief Ebenezer Obey raining prayers on KWAM 1 in the Yoruba language

The unexpected visit by the JuJu musician has spurred reactions from many fans, as many lauded Chief Ebenezer Obey

Commander Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, one of the founding fathers in the Nigerian music industry, is the latest prominent figure in the country to commiserate with Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka KWAM 1 or K1, the ultimate, on the death of his mother, Alhaja Halimah Abike Akeredolu Adesanya.

Recall that KWAM 1's mother passed away at the age of 105 and was buried in line with Islamic rites.

Chief Ebenezer prays for KWAM 1 in Yoruba. Credit: kingwasiuayindemarshal/chiefebenezerobey

After her death, the Fuji singer has been receiving messages from well-meaning Nigerians, including a condolence phone call from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Chief Ebenezer Obey at KWAM 1's residence

A video that has gone viral and warmed hearts showed KWAM 1 respectfully bending down as Obey rained prayers on him in Yoruba.

In return, the Fuji star, who was happy to have Obey at his residence, also prayed for the Juju musician's longer life.

While KWAM is a force to be reckoned with in the Fuji genre, Chief Ebenezer Obey is a senior colleague to the former, having begun his professional career in the mid-1950s after moving to Lagos.

Obey was a member of the now late Fatai Rolling-Dollar's band before forming a band called The International Brothers in 1964, playing highlife–jùjú fusion. The band later metamorphosed into Inter-Reformers in the early 1970s, with a long list of Juju album hits on the West African Decca musical label

Watch video as Chief Ebenezer Obey pays KWAM 1 condolence visit below:

Reactions as Chief Ebenezer Obey visits KWAM 1

emperorjamalofficial said:

"Huge respect to the legendary juju singer, Ebenezer Obey."

olubunmiadegbule wrote:

"Thank you, Baba Ebenezer Obey."

feh0208 reacted:

"Am impressed with this visit."

yetmaks commented:

"Baba Obey really loves K1, thank you sir."

haboyrecords said:

"k1 is like a grandson to him , chief commander happens to be a father and a mentor to late sikiru ayinde barrister which is K1 boss."

yomitunmibi wrote:

"Chief commander, commander of all musics….commander of Kings of music.. Ajepe aye baba!"

smar.tautos wrote:

"Grand father Evangelist Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi Ki OLOHUN OBA ELEDUMARE Jeki ari yin pe Seriously, i remembered very well this is how you visited K1 2years ago when K1 was installed as OLORI OMO Of Ijebuland."

takecaredna said:

"K1 embraces the Yoruba spirit of respect and humility in all that he does.True strength lies in humility, and respect opens doors to greatness!"

fembrai commented:

"Culturally when elders his praying you will remove your cap except king."

Dele Odule prostrates for Obey

Legit.ng previously reported that Dele Odule warmed hearts with his display of respect for Ebenezer Obey.

A clip captured the moment Odule fell flat on stage to pay obeisance to an elderly Ebenezer Obey.

"All na eye service, if he was richer he won’t prostrate the way he just did," a netizen said.

