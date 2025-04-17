It’s truly JP 2025 season, and the celebration never ends, as Iyabo Ojo has just revealed in a now-trending video

It is no longer news that Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s Nigerian wedding to Juma Jux will be holding on April 17, 2025

In a new video, the actress was captured on camera revealing details about another wedding coming up in Tanzania

Nigerians were shocked to hear the new information passed by Iyabo Ojo, a Nigerian movie actress, about her daughter’s wedding.

Iyabo Ojo, who has been sharing beautiful content regarding her daughter’s wedding, has just dropped a bombshell on fans who thought this was the final wedding.

In a video captured by Chioma Good Hair, Queen Mother was spotted explaining that there would be a Tanzanian wedding right after the Nigerian wedding, which will seal the ceremonies up.

According to her, the wedding will hold on the 28th of April 2025, and the hall is going to be massive.

She said it will take three days for the hall to be fully set up and that there will be some Tanzanian big stars in attendance. Those in the room were stunned to hear about this news, as they gushed of excitement.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Iyabo Ojo finally returned to Nigeria after staging parts of her daughter’s wedding with her Tanzania husband.

In a video shared by the actress, she was welcomed by some of her friends amid pomp and pageantry at the airport.

Fans of the superstar were excited after watching the video and congratulated the actress on the success of the ceremonies.

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo announces new Tanzanian wedding

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ajokefoods_ said:

"We begin this day in the name of the father, the son and the Holy Spirit 🙏."

@kemoguns02 said:

"Haaaa the wedding will turn to ojude oba o😍😍😂 so happy for them❤️❤️."

@omosexy1415:

"Na QM and JP haters I pity most😂😂😂😂, they will be secretly watching with their burna accounts 😂😂😂😂pitipiti is that you😮😮😮. JP O' Clock ❤️❤️❤️😍😍💃."

@omotowunmi_28 said:

"Anotehr wedidng in Tanzania? Literally dis is the biggest wedding in 2025💯❤️.

@ije.okafor said:

"I declare this wedding 💍 open doors in the Name of the Father, of the Son and of Holy Spirit 🙏."

@teeteelayomi21 said:

"Haters gonna wail😂😂😂😂😂2500l dey to hold una bucket. We ready for ❤️JP2025❤️."

@i_am_temmymore said:

"I love this 😍 na pepper them. Who no like am fit go die 😂."

@ms_frosh said:

"It's JP OCLOCK 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Their mind no go touch ground."

@officialblackebony said:

"Dis kind party no dey End o 💃💃💃💃 Dis kind Dem must to pursue me o😂."

Juma Jux's family and friends land in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the family and friends from Tanzania arrived in Nigeria to celebrate Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s upcoming traditional wedding in Lagos on April 17, 2025.

Priscilla Ojo personally welcomed her sister-in-law, Fatima, at the airport, highlighting the warm familial bonds and excitement surrounding the #JP2025 wedding preparations.

The arrival of Juma Jux’s relatives sparked massive online buzz, with fans expressing joy and anticipation for the lavish Yoruba wedding, expected to draw top celebrities.

