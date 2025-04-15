Family and friends from Tanzania arrived in Nigeria to celebrate Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s upcoming traditional wedding in Lagos on April 17, 2025

Priscilla Ojo personally welcomed her sister-in-law, Fatima, at the airport, highlighting the warm familial bonds and excitement surrounding the #JP2025 wedding preparations

The arrival of Juma Jux’s relatives sparked massive online buzz, with fans expressing joy and anticipation for the lavish Yoruba wedding, expected to draw top celebrities

The Nigerian entertainment scene buzzed with excitement as Tanzanian singer Juma Jux’s family and friends touched down in Lagos for his traditional wedding to Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

The event, tagged #JP2025, was set for April 17, 2025, and marked the Nigerian leg of the couple’s multi-part wedding celebrations. A viral Instagram video captured Priscilla Ojo at the airport, warmly receiving her sister-in-law, Fatima, who arrived from Tanzania.

The clip, shared on April 14, 2025, showed Priscilla’s enthusiasm as she embraced Fatima, who was pampered with spa treatments arranged by Iyabo Ojo upon arrival. Social media posts from the couple’s camp further revealed that other relatives and friends from Tanzania had also landed, adding to the wedding fever.

The #JP2025 wedding promised to be a spectacle, with preparations indicating a lavish celebration.

Juma Jux had earlier hinted in an interview with HipTV that he was bringing top East African celebrities, including Diamond Platnumz, to Nigeria for the event.

The singer expressed excitement about wearing an agbada, a traditional Yoruba outfit, and praised Nigerians for their rich cultural and fashion heritage. Priscilla Ojo’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, had also teased that the Lagos wedding would be a grand affair, with two ceremonies planned in Nigeria and two in Tanzania.

The presence of Juma Jux’s family, including his sister Fatima, who had previously won hearts with her heartfelt speech at the couple’s Tanzanian wedding, added to the anticipation.

Reactions as Juma Jux's family land in Nigeria

@debbycanty0 said:

"Some of you wouldn't want to leave lagos oo 😂😂"

@gbekeloluwabolajikareem said:

"We welcome all our blessed in loves to Nigeria 🇳🇬 Las Gidi❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@adetop2022 replied:

"You are welcome our in_love Nigeria 🇳🇬 love u guys 👦 ❤"

@chy_juli noted:

"TZ people understood the assignment wella🔥JP is loved by many hated by bitter vult??ures,ndi Ubiam that hides behind their phones"

@ayo_glamz_makeover commented:

"Make Una join hand find one for me put me inside one relationship 😂😂"

@banas_stitches_and_collections said:

"This wedding go loud😍"

@olutoyinolusola replied:

"Our caring in laws, you are greatly welcome. We believed, you don't give out invitations and Tickets to TZ gossipers , They people with bad minds. Their intentions not always good, they are haters period. Be careful for them 😂😂😂"

@ayinskiski said:

"Our inlaw😂😂😂😂...who taught our inlaw Yoruba ooo😂😂"

@_ririluxury said:

"She don Dey learn Yoruba fast fast 😍😍"

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo's Islamic wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s Islamic wedding was held in Tanzania.

The star-studded Nikkah ceremony, attended by celebrities like Diamond Platnumz and Enioluwa, saw Priscilla adopt the Islamic name Hadiza Mkambala.

Iyabo Ojo’s presence and warm reception by her in-laws marked a significant moment in the couple’s journey

