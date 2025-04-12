A video of a White man and his newly-wedded Nigerian bride in a car has sent social media users into a frenzy

While the Nigerian bride appeared overjoyed, people could not help but notice the foreigner's contrasting facial expression

At the time of this report, the video has hit over a million views on TikTok, with over 13k comments

Mixed feelings have greeted an emerging clip showing a Nigerian lady and her White husband in a car after their civic wedding in Ikoyi, Lagos state.

The overjoyed bride posted the clip on TikTok via her handle @phavy003, gaining tremendous traction, amassing 1.3 million views at the time of this report.

In the clip, the couple were in the back seat of a car when the bride began making a video. She looked so happy, while the man kept a straight face.

"This will always be my song," the lady captioned the video, which had Shania Twain's song "You're Still the One" playing in the background.

Many people wondered why the lady's husband failed to wear a smile. Some thought the man's countenance was a serious cause for concern and called the newly-wedded lady's attention to it.

Reactions trail interracial couple's video

TENNY🫥🌚⭐️🌟 said:

"The man never believe say na she .. be like na picture wey get filter she Dey send am."

Katerina said:

"My sister na only you made it o nothing concern oga abi na him need the papers."

Queen of the Ea$t 🇳🇬 said:

"This man just dey wait make una reach house first 😂😂 e don calculate Wetin e go woze you for house.o ga adogi vam vam vam."

preloved_clothings said:

"It’s the choice of song for me 😩😩 the song no too much for this video so ??"

Ife-oma said:

"If you like smile..if you like no smile …….you don marry be say you don marry 😒😒😒😒."

gold_basil2 said:

"But the question I want to ask is that most times do people not watch the videos and analyze what the audience will think before they post it?"

Mirembe Nicole 🇮🇳🇺🇬 said:

"Someone's comment saying na only you made it almost killed me."

Xtianah♾️ said:

"Looks like he’s regretting."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a White man who married a Nigerian lady had jumped on the "achalugo" trend in a hilarious manner.

Nigerian lady marries plus-size American man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had married a plus-size American man overseas.

The excited new bride announced her wedding on social media with a short video from the occasion. She expressed joy that her singlehood ended in 2024 and hinted at having a party in Nigeria.

In the video, the bride wore a white wedding dress, while the groom wore a white short-sleeved shirt with a black tie which matched his black trousers. The video ended with the couple leaving the venue of their simple white wedding.

