Juma Jux’s family from Tanzania have arrived in Nigeria, in anticipation of his wedding to his beautiful wife, Priscilla Ojo

Recall that Juma Jux released a chat where a Nigerian lady told him to give her one of his brothers from Tanzania

One of them, Jummy, has now openly declared his intentions, as Chioma Ikoku begins the search for him

Juma Jux’s in-laws have arrived in Nigeria to celebrate his marital journey with Priscilla Ojo, Iyabo’s daughter.

It may seem as though the men of Tanzania are willing to follow in his footsteps, as one of them, Jimmy, shared his thoughts with Chioma Good Hair.

Jimmy set to return with a Tanzanian wife. Credit: @juma_jux

Source: Instagram

According to him, he is looking for a Nigerian wife, who is humble, god-fearing, and has a pretty face. He stated that she does not have to be curvy, as just the pretty face is perfect for him.

This comes after Juma Jux assured Nigerian ladies that his brothers will come for them via his official Snapchat account.

The post caption read:

" Our tanzania inlaw is looking for a Nigeria lady to be his wife🥳He is a medical doctor🥼🩺🇳🇬 ladies over to you🤷🤷🤷. You can all Apply within🕺🕺 Our Galant queen chioma go run am for you💯💯."

Watch the video below:

Recall, the family, and friends from Tanzania arrived in Nigeria to celebrate Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s upcoming traditional wedding in Lagos on April 17, 2025.

Priscilla Ojo personally welcomed her sister-in-law, Fatima, at the airport, highlighting the warm familial bonds and excitement surrounding the #JP2025 wedding preparations.

The arrival of Juma Jux’s relatives sparked massive online buzz, with fans expressing joy and anticipation for the lavish Yoruba wedding, expected to draw top celebrities.

Fans react to Jimmy's request

Read some reactions below:

@tresmondfood said:

"Give her mercy aigbe daughter she is cool headed like pricila."

@emy77abc said:

"Chioma stop with this Nigeria 🇳🇬 girls love money too much."

@vincentjen4 said:

"Jux is delaying too much. At least he have been in Lagos 2days to the wedding."

@jennylove2469 said:

"Chioma I suggest mercy aigbe daughter Michelle."

@ba.ba.koo32 said:

"Na wa ohhhh no be him go find wife not funny abeg 🇳🇬 girls like money yenyen yenyen."

@fashion_explora said:

"Every woman in the world loves money abeg....Don't limit it to Nigeria 🥱."

@temmiela said:

"@succi_collections please come oooooo. Your attention is needed. This man is looking for a wife. Leave ommy 😂."

@shantz255 said:

"Wait, is Chioma herself not single?

@inspired_cards said:

"@chiomagoodhair please, be specific not all Naija girls are about money like that. Kindly rephrase that. Thanks!"

@somuah.irene said:

"Chioma I love you, you such a beautiful soul ❤️❤️❤️."

@bolarinwakashif said:

"@vincentjen4 I know na that diamond wey wan give them pj dey delay."

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's yoruba wedding

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Iyabo Ojo shared a fun video showing the moment her Tanzanian in-laws arrived in Nigeria hours before Priscilla and Juma Jux's wedding.

The video captured how Tanzanians were received with drums and celebration as they flew the Nigerian flags.

Another clip captured them leaving the airport in posh cars for a luxury hotel, where they were lodged.

