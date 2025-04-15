A woman has shared a heartbreaking story on TikTok about the unexpected disappearance of her husband

According to the heartbroken woman, it has been five years since her beloved husband got missing without a trace

In a trending video, the woman stated that nobody has been able to find out if he was killed or whether he got kidnapped

An emotional story has emerged on social media, shedding light on the enduring pain of a woman whose husband went missing under mysterious circumstances.

The devastating event has left an impact on her life, and she has now chosen to share her ordeal with a wider audience.

Woman recounts how husband went missing

The woman, known on TikTok as @botathaina5, recounted the events surrounding her husband's disappearance.

He was working with the Ministry of ICT when he vanished in 2020, during the election campaign period.

Despite the passage of five years, his whereabouts remain unknown, leaving his wife in severe pain.

She narrated:

"My husband who was working with ministry of ICT vanished since 2020 (election campaign). No one knows his whereabouts since then. It's 5 years. Maybe he was killed or kidnapped."

The circumstances behind his disappearance are still uncertain, and investigations have failed to yield any concrete information.

The grieving wife, however, hinted at the possibility that he might have been a victim of violence or abduction, but the truth remains unclear.

Reactions as woman laments over missing husband

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Le Grand Maitre said:

"Let her come open on what she did Isaac to make him walk away. When a man walks away from a woman he loves, he is usually deeply hurt by her behavior. Disrespect in plenty!!"

@Xoxo_Sylvia| Shein shopper said:

"I hope these comments are not true oo how can a man just leave his wife for good 3yrs whilst nothing bad has happened to him una should tell me it’s just a joke o."

@watare_2020 said:

"Post his pic here n wait n see how much all women here will help locate him."

@Zack Morrison said:

"I can relate, my husband vanished in 2009, left two kids, then 1yr, 2yrs now 18 and 19yrs. No trace, left all phones."

@Mamello asked:

"Let's not joke about this lady getting her closure if it's true can someone just confirm? Can she check with the Embassy or something?"

@Jose said:

"My gf too disapeared in 2014 to date no trace. The reason am single to date."

@JUNGLE MAN wrote:

"My brother survived that disappearance and he was working there too he had to be a farmer for some times before getting another job."

@divo added:

"Sometimes we dont just comment people go through alot isaac was like my brother its unfortunate that the mum produced only isaac ,we traced not even."

Watch the video here:

Woman says husband disappeared in 2021

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Janet Nduku has been in distress after her husband disappeared in December 2021, never to return.

The mother of two said before he went missing, her husband Dennis Sash Kyalo was to meet a client over the sale of a trailer.

