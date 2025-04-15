Nollywood star Freddie Leonard slammed the rising trend of online disrespect, especially from young people on social media platforms

He narrated how a lady insulted someone old enough to be her father by calling him an “ageing fool” before making her point in a comment

The actor, who discovered the lady was following him, immediately blocked her and declared he was now in his “blocked zone” for trolls

Nollywood actor, Freddie Leonard, is not taking things lightly with internet trolls who go about insulting others.

Leonard, who was recently called out for being a bully, expressed deep concern over the increasing level of disrespect on social media, especially from younger users who go as far as to insult elders while trying to share their opinions.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, the film star recounted a recent experience while scrolling through social media. He said he stumbled on a post where people were sharing their opinions, and he decided to check the comments section.

Actor Freddie Leonard blasts trolls, vows to deal with online disrespect Photos: @freddieleonard.

Leonard admitted that he usually avoids reading comments because, in his words, “people who have sense are not on social media.” However, what he saw this time around pushed him to speak out.

According to him, a young lady tried to air her view but started her comment with an insult, calling someone old enough to be her father an “ageing fool.” The actor said he found the approach distasteful and disrespectful.

He explained:

I was just going through social, and someone had put up a post sharing their opinion. I went through the comment section, which I usually don’t do because I believe people who have sense are not on social media.

I saw this lady who wanted to make a point, but she began by insulting someone, calling the person an ageing fool. That was how she started. I clicked her profile and saw she was following me... and I blocked her immediately.”

Freddie didn’t mince words as he revealed he’s currently in his “blocked zone,” warning that anyone who crosses the line, whether on his post or elsewhere, will be dealt with accordingly.

See post here:

Netizens react to Leonard's outburst

The actor’s outburst sparked mixed reactions online, with many supporting his stance while others debated the generalisation of social media users. Legit. ng compiled some reactions below.

@realfortunesidd stated,

Even if you block me I will not notice it because I don’t see you as a celebrity or someone that I can actually check his profile any time joke on you 🙃😂🤣

@frankwhit3_ said,

People don't have sense are not on social media, and you're on social media says a lot. Mugu 😂

@Ajokealadire_abela.2 said,

He is actually saying the truth,the way people quickly judge and insult people here is out of this world

@mkpumee stated,

I actually hate such comments, but I also hate wen a hunter is calling all the bush meat fools and still expect to hunt them for food, Dalu.

@endsarsnownow_ stated,

People who have sense are not on social media, Oga so you self no get sense thank God you said it yourself .

Actor Freddie Leonard says he is not in for nonsense from online trolls, as from now. Photos: @freddieleonard

