Israel DMW shared a vibrant Instagram post showcasing his time with Davido in Paris, highlighting their close bond through clips of clubbing and cruising the city streets

The post captured moments of Israel spraying dollars on exotic dancers, with Davido smiling approvingly, reflecting their flamboyant lifestyle

Israel’s captions praised Davido’s influence, crediting his boss for the opportunity to experience Paris for the first time, underscoring themes of loyalty and gratitude

On April 15, 2025, Israel DMW, the loyal aide to Nigerian music superstar Davido, took to Instagram to share a lively glimpse of their escapades in Paris.

The post, a carousel of videos and photos, painted a picture of camaraderie, wealth, and high energy.

Israel DMW and Davido Enjoy Paris Getaway, Fans Share Reactions. Photo Credit: @IsraelDMW

Source: Instagram

Israel, known for his unwavering devotion to the DMW boss, posted clips of himself and Davido enjoying a night out, with scenes of clubbing and cruising through the illuminated streets of Paris.

The post, captioned with expressions of gratitude to Davido for making the trip possible, resonated with fans, who flooded the comments with admiration for their bond.

The Instagram post featured a standout moment where Israel was seen spraying dollar bills on exotic dancers at a club, a gesture that drew a proud smile from Davido. This display of wealth was not just a flex but a testament to the lavish lifestyle that Davido’s inner circle enjoys.

The videos showed Israel vibing to the music, fully immersed in the moment, while Davido, ever the charismatic leader, appeared to revel in his aide’s enthusiasm. Israel’s captions, filled with slang and praise for his “Oga,” emphasised how Davido’s influence opened doors to such experiences, marking his first time in the French capital.

The post also included a clip of them riding in a sleek car, with Paris’s iconic landmarks in the background, adding a touch of glamour to the narrative.

Israel’s post was more than just a showcase of fun; it was a public declaration of loyalty to Davido. His captions, such as “First time in Paris, thanks my Oga,” highlighted his gratitude and the hierarchical dynamic within the DMW crew.

This display of devotion came against the backdrop of Israel’s public persona as Davido’s hype man, always ready to amplify his boss’s brand.

The post’s virality, with thousands of likes and comments, showed how fans connected with this narrative of loyalty and the larger-than-life persona of the 30BG crew.

See the post here:

Fans react to Davido and Israel DMW's France link up

@metrogold3 said:

"See that bodyguard movement 🔥🔥🔥 to sharp"

official_naslet noted:

"Seeing you guys happy always makes me happy 😍❤️"

@charliemonie_ said:

"When them start beat bad wife make Una leave that Israel ex wife for me make I head her lips... see as Baba dey happy, dey glow and shine"

@mrdoughtygray said:

"🔥👏👏❤️ 🙌🙌trust me when I say OBO is good 💯👌"

@dblessedoffice replied:

"Favor just surround juju like water 😍😍😍"

Davido and Israel DMW Vacation in Paris, Fans React Online. Photo Credit: @IsraelDMW

Source: Instagram

Davido and Israel DMW storm Tunde Ednut's birthday

Recall Legit.ng reported that Davido and Israel DMW attended Tunde Ednut’s 38th birthday party in Atlanta.

The star-studded event saw the duo alongside other celebrities, with photos and videos trending online.

Israel’s presence, as always, added a lively spark to the occasion and reinforced his role as Davido’s trusted aide.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng