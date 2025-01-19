Nigerian media personality Tunde Ednut recently had his 38th birthday celebration to the joy of fans

Photos from the occasion were posted online, and top singer Davido, his aide Isreal and other celebrities were in attendance

The photos from Tunde Ednut’s birthday party raised a series of interesting reactions as netizens focused on them

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido was one of those who attended celebrity blogger Tunde Adekunle aka Tunde Ednut’s 38th birthday party in Atlanta.

Tunde Ednut’s birthday party has been known for being carnival-like over the years, with people celebrating him in different parts of the country and the world.

This year was no different, seeing as Tunde Ednut had multiple venues for his party, with his rich friends and well-wishers donating cows, money, drinks, and more to make it an unforgettable occasion.

Photos and videos from Tunde Ednut's Atlanta birthday party trend. Photos: @isrealdmw

The Atlanta venue for Tunde Ednut’s party was packed with celebrities and fans. Davido’s aide, Israel ‘DMW’ Afeare, updated netizens on how the event went by posting photos on his Instagram page.

Israel showcased Tunde Ednut’s birthday outfit which seemed to be inspired by the Igbo culture.

Other photos showed Davido, Dr Sid, Jaywon and numerous other people in attendance. See the snaps below:

Reactions as Davido, Isreal storm Tunde Ednut’s birthday party

The photos from Tunde Ednut’s Atlanta birthday party raised a series of comments from netizens. Some of them wondered about Tunde Ednut’s height while others praised Davido for being present.

Read some of their comments below:

nellahfrosh:

“So David tall pass mazi 😮”

precious_joycee_ogechi:

“Tunde too short 😂

biisola______:

“So Tunde short like this 😂😂.”

only1_iyala:

“I’m happy Uncle Israel is doing fine, may he remain happy forever inshallah.”

cassp3r_:

“Lifestyle king❤️🔥.”

Universal_oj:

“Tunde short sha.”

apasechoba:

“Which clothes be this wet Tunde wear? Na Igbo Abi na Edo?”

chinaranking0:

“❤️Only one king Israel DMW👑 in the world 🌎 any other one is fake no vex.”

Despendii:

“This man u don snap with all d girls for d party finish 🔥.”

Official_esty_luvv:

“My brother Davido is such a sweet soul!🥺🥺🥺”

omobaxcom:

“Tunde no be small short you short o😂.”

iam_amyzon:

“Omo Bros too dey for ground oo.”

naijiawaves:

“you don post tunde full picture 😂.”

marley_berry14:

“Omo Tunde ednut short o.”

thelma_eloka;

“Uncle Tunde for just stand on top table make we for the see him o😇.”

t.silver_20:

“@davido you are just a blessing to the world 🌎🌍 and to Africa and to Nigeria so amazing 🌺💃🎉❤️ @mazitundeednut happy birthday to you more Grace and good health.”

iam_rhobbytee:

“Woman na water 💦.”

joelpaparazy:

“I like this guy, just keep being good.”

9ja_media_blog:

“I too love obo 😍.”

nellyoflagos:

“Wahala be like juju 😂.”

bigrichieray:

“Tunde short like this 😂.”

anita_simon_oke:

“Wow see clean guys nauuu 😘 happy birthday to the king makers himself.”

Queenlaitfha22387:

“Men mount 💪”

lilian__bliss:

“Tunde short dieeeeeeee iyeeee oh 😁🙆‍♀️ no wonder him pride too much 😁nor be him fault now i understand 😂.”

VDM gives Tunde Ednut huge cow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that VDM once against remembered his old friend and given him a gift ahead of his birthday.

In a post on his Instagram page, the activist shared the picture of the cow he was giving to Ednut for his birthday.

Tunde Ednut was boldly written on the cow he showed off. VDM’s grand gesture to Tunde Ednut raised questions from some netizens as they wondered about their friendship.

