Cubana Chief Priest declared himself Davido’s “Billionaire Bouncer,” pledging to protect the singer for life during a Paris trip

He expressed deep admiration for Davido, describing him as both a best friend and an inspiration whose music keeps him alive

Chief Priest celebrated Davido’s upcoming album 5ive, noting its vibrant impact and his own chart-topping musical venture

On April 14, 2025, Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Afrobeats superstar Davido.

The post, shared during a trip to Paris, captured a moment of camaraderie between the two, with Chief Priest donning a playful yet profound caption.

Cubana Chief Priest vows lifelong loyalty to Davido in heartfelt message. Photo Credit: @davido/@cubanachief_priest

He called himself Davido’s “Billionaire Bouncer,” a title that underscored his unwavering commitment to stand by the singer through thick and thin.

The Instagram post, which featured a video of the duo, radiated the kind of bond that has become a hallmark of their public friendship, rooted in mutual respect and shared experiences in Nigeria’s entertainment scene.

Cubana Chief Priest didn’t hold back in expressing his admiration for Davido, whom he described as a treasure and a best friend. He acknowledged the singer’s influence, stating that Davido’s music had kept him vibrant and inspired him to dabble in music himself, even claiming to have topped charts.

This nod to his own musical venture added a layer of personal connection, showing how Davido’s creativity had spurred Chief Priest’s ambitions. The post also highlighted Davido’s facial expressions, which Chief Priest said spoke volumes about the energy surrounding their Paris outing. The hashtag #30BillionGeng tied the moment to Davido’s larger-than-life brand, a movement that resonates across Nigeria’s pop culture.

The tribute also shone a spotlight on Davido’s forthcoming album, 5ive. Cubana Chief Priest described it as “alive,” suggesting that the project was already generating buzz.

He celebrated the album’s impending release with enthusiasm, using the Yoruba term “Gbedu” to describe the music’s infectious quality and urging Davido to “come chop,” a colloquial call to revel in success.

The Paris setting added a glamorous backdrop to the story. The duo reportedly mingled with the Martell CEO, who gifted Davido a customised bottle in honour of 5ive. This gesture, captured in the video, underscored Davido’s global influence and Chief Priest’s role as his hype man and protector.

See the post here:

Reactions to Cubana Chief Priest's loyalty pledge to Davido

@helen_okocha_32 replied:

"U are a good friend and I cover this friendship with the blood of Jesus"

@mcee_a1 said:

"Paskal this OBO cloth I like am oooo😂"

@officialfadafada said:

"See Caption,See Write Ups,See Drip,See Level,Big Man Talk To Big Man,Big Man Respect Big Man,Big Man Understand The importance Of Loyalty,Big Man Loyalty Is Practical And Intentional Even When u Dey Mock am he keeps Excelling In All Ramifications…”l don try see u finish but u no gree finish”….Cuz please Can U Add This Lines In The Next Song Biko…BARSSSSSSSSS🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@kingjerryamilo_ replied:

"Everything is everything CP+OBO=5 noted"

@nonzino_100 noted;

"I don try see u finish but u no gree finish … that caption bad I swr #cpnosmall"

Cubana Chief Priest pledges eternal support to Davido in emotional tribute. Photo Credit: @davido/@cubanachief_priest

Cubana Chief Priest and Davido attend Saraki's mother's burial

In a story published on Legit.ng, Cubana Chief Priest joined Davido and Farooq Oreagba at the burial party for Florence, the late mother of former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The event drew significant attention, with videos of the trio trending online.

Their presence highlighted Chief Priest’s status as a key figure in Nigeria’s social and entertainment circles.

