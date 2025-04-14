Davido revealed that his father, Adedeji Adeleke, attended his concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and was deeply impressed by the performance

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, shared a heartwarming story about his father’s reaction to one of his major performances.

During an interview on Power 105.1 FM, Davido recounted how his father, Adedeji Adeleke, a billionaire businessman, showed up at his concert held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The event was a significant one, with Davido thrilling fans with his energetic performance and signature hits.

Adedeji, who was present in the audience, witnessed his son command the stage, delivering a show that resonated with thousands of fans in the diaspora.

According to Davido, his father’s attendance was a big deal, as it underscored the family’s support for his music career, which has seen him rise to global prominence.

The State Farm Arena, known for hosting major events, provided the perfect backdrop for this proud moment, and Davido’s revelation gave fans a glimpse into the close-knit relationship he shares with his father.

The story took an even more surprising turn when Davido shared what happened the day after the concert. He disclosed that Adedeji called him and, without prior discussion, wired $300,000 to his account.

This substantial amount was a testament to his father’s pride in his achievements and a way to celebrate the success of the State Farm Arena show. Davido’s tone during the interview suggested that the gesture was unexpected, adding to the significance of the moment.

The transfer, equivalent to millions of naira, highlighted Adedeji’s unwavering support for his son’s craft, even as Davido has carved his own path in the music industry. This act of generosity was not just about the money but also about reinforcing the bond between father and son, showing how family remains a cornerstone of Davido’s life despite his fame.

The story, shared via an Instagram post, quickly gained traction among fans, who were touched by the display of paternal love and encouragement.

Fans react to Davido's revelation

