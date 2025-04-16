The case between Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan and billionaire’s daughter, Ihuoma Nneji, has taken an interesting turn

Ihuoma Nneji has been declared wanted by the police, with a bulletin released online to that effect

This new development had social media users talking as they debated about her issues with VeryDarkMan and how it escalated into a legal matter

Nigerian socialite, Ihuoma Nneji, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman and ABC Transport founder, Frank Nneji, has been declared wanted by the police over her fight with VeryDarkMan.

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, a bulletin was released to call on the public's help to locate Ihuoma Nneji. This came after she took legal action against VDM, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse.

Recall that in September 2024, Legit.ng reported on how VDM called out Ihuoma and made a series of allegations against her, including trying to blackmail a young man. The online critic publicly warned the billionaire’s daughter to desist from her plan because he had a lot of evidence against her.

Nigerians react as billionaire's daughter gets declared wanted by police amid her fight with VDM. Photos: @Verydarkblackman, @npf_nccc

Source: Instagram

VDM’s callout led to Ihuoma Nneji taking legal action against the online critic by suing him in court. However, not much seems to have come from that.

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) declared Ihuoma wanted over alleged offences including criminal defamation, injurious falsehood, and cyberstalking.

According to the police bulletin, which was published online, the billionaire’s daughter was declared wanted by the authority of the Inspector General of Police. Details about Ihuoma were shared online, including her last known address in Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos.

See the police’s post below:

Reactions as Ihuoma Nneji is declared wanted by police

The news of the police declaring Ihuoma Nneji wanted amid her fight with VeryDarkMan made the rounds on social media, and it raised reactions from Nigerians:

VDM trends as billionaire's daughter Ihuoma Nneji is declared wanted by police. Photo: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Zeeqsaudat said:

“U get mind fight vdm ha.”

Prince_benzo114 said:

“Omoh VDM na big name oooh.”

Djfynest__ said:

“Nah you filed case nah still you declare wanted 😂 VDM once said you come for me?………”

Fabz_um wrote:

“Big ups to VDM, Sowore , Mr Marcaroni, Bar. Deji and Dele Farotimi. I wish we have their likes in all states.”

Dj_doncally said:

“No reward? 😂😂😂.”

Captain_concepts said:

“Wetin she do?”

Officialukwuani wrote:

“Another win for the Ratel 🔥🔥 onto the next one 😂😂.”

Mrteetee11 said:

“VDM na movement ooo, baba is strong ratel family.”

Laaaydd said:

“Omoh VDM na strong man o.”

carsonic.ng wrote:

“avoid VDM if you’re not clean! Avoid him!”

Softlink__ said:

“If I come for you , you are the victim, if you come for me , you are also the victim.”

Pitakwa1 wrote:

“Avoid VDM. For ur peace of mind o.”

Court strikes out Falana's charges against VDM'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the defamation lawsuit filed by human rights lawyer Femi Falana and his son, Falz, against social media personality VeryDarkMan was been struck out by an Ikeja High Court.

The Falanas had demanded N500 million each in damages over a video VDM posted online, allegedly linked to claims of interruption of justice because of crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky.

Source: Legit.ng