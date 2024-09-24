Social media activist Verydarkman caused a huge stir online with his recent post about the daughter of ABC Transport CEO, Ihuoma Nneji

VDM, in a furious video, listed allegations against Ihuoma and gave her time to right her wrongs before he spilt more

The internet sensation bragged about having enough evidence to use against her and her family, triggering reactions online

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, in an unexpected twist, has called out Ihuoma Nneji, the daughter of the founder of ABC Transport, Frank Nneji.

The popular TikToker, in a video that has gone viral, alleged that Ihuoma was trying to blackmail a young man.

VDM, however, warned the billionaire's daughter to desist from her plan because he had enough evidence to use against her.

He further served the young lady a 24-hour ultimatum to retrace her steps and apologise to the reported victim. The internet sensation also noted that he was speaking out for the oppressed and didn’t care about the connections Ihuoma and her family had.

He also warned her not to disgrace her reputable family and went on to disclose that Ihuoma was a travel nurse practising in the US.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as VDM drags ABC Transport's boss' daughter

@virtue24:

"We'll see after 24 hrs."

@ChiomaFavour0:

"I like what VDM is doing."

@11StarHorse:

"Another series about to start after pastor Jeremiah."

@SALLISBURRY:

"Desperate ladies all over trying to either milk a man or tie him up."

@Tweetbyboth:

This matter go longer Ajeh

@SALLISBURRY:

"Every just person would like his actions for weak."

@Teggybae:

"Omo!!!! I just like this VDM guy."

@SALLISBURRY:

"Naso until injustice is melted on you."

