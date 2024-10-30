Nigerian social media critic Martins Otse, aka VDM, trended online after a video saw him on his way to the police station

Legit.ng reported that the police command criticised the TikToker for using their uniform as a costume for content

In a recent post online, VDM shared a video of himself on the road and revealed that he was waiting for his lawyer so they could attend the meeting together

Nigerian social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has finally responded to the police invitation he received days back.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Nigeria Police Force criticised the social media star for using its official uniform without permission.

Verydarkman answered the police invite in a suit. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls that the young man was seen wearing a police uniform and addressing himself as CSP VerydarkMan, Nigeria's "number one online police officer."

The online critic added that he is committed to sanitising the social media arena by using his position to speak out against oppressors, including online sellers.

In a statement released on Saturday, October 26, the police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the Force has initiated an investigation to ascertain the provenance of the police gear used.

Adejobi further stated that the Force dissociates itself from the unauthorised portrayal of its officers in the video.

In a new development, VDM shared a video of himself dressed in a carton colour-matching suit. He revealed that he was on his way to the Federal Capital Territory police station to honour the invitation.

The critic was seen on the pedestrian lane as he made it known that he was waiting for his lawyer to arrive so that they could go to the station together.

He also disclosed that he decided to look corporate because he knew the nature of the meeting that was waiting for him and needed to appear official.

"I was invited by the police command 2 days ago on the allegation that I used police uniforms to make a video,I am on my way now to clear my name."

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to Verydarkman's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dkokopee:

"Baba this one when suit don dey fit you like this , is this a sign for marriage or you still want dey follow me carry 3ToTo well."

ada_bekee06:

"What I like about VDM is that he has multi personality. Sometimes he looks like a street boy, sometimes he looks humble, sometimes he looks like a pastor, some time he uses Amadioha attire. Even his enemies are confused. Walshak Kos."

oxfordbridgetours:

"Your lawyer na woman? I was expecting the dance at the end 😂 this man is the fashion against the Nigeria government, go in peace dear."

zzuree123:

"Your lawyer no need another client …you only don reach am …na everyday new case dey open."

thefixer__:

"Nah AI edit the video! No be police uniform you wear. Case closed."

de_icon__:

"The Michael Jackson’s pose was not really necessary na VDM."

zzuree123:

Portable warns VDM

Recall that the singer was not ready to give up the fight with VDM, as he served him a warning.

This was after VDM shared a video of the musician allegedly beating up a man at the 2024 Felabration.

Following that, VDM revealed his plans for the street pop act, who didn’t take it lightly and warned him to mind his business.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng