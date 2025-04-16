The Nigeria Police Force has declared Ihuoma Julia Nneji, daughter of ABC Transport founder Frank Nneji, wanted for alleged cybercrime offences

She is accused of cyberstalking, criminal defamation, and blackmail against an Abuja-based businessman, which reportedly took place between August and September 2024

Social media activist Verydarkman publicly warned her to retract the alleged false posts or face exposure with evidence

Abuja, FCT - The Nigeria Police Force has officially declared Ihuoma Julia Nneji, daughter of prominent businessman and ABC Transport founder, Frank Nneji, wanted for offences related to alleged cybercrime activities.

According to a notice issued late Tuesday by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCC), the Abuja-based unit listed Miss Nneji’s offences as criminal defamation, injurious falsehood, and cyberstalking.

VDM had recently threatened serious legal action should Nneji fail to publicly apologise within 24 hours.

Source: Facebook

NPF declares Nneji wanted over blackmailing

Her profile was posted on the Force’s verified Facebook page, calling on the public for information that may lead to her apprehension.

Investigations suggest that the accusations stem from an alleged campaign of online harassment and blackmail targeted at an unnamed businessman based in Abuja.

The alleged incidents reportedly occurred between August and September 2024, during which Miss Nneji and a group of acquaintances are believed to have circulated damaging content across social media platforms, aimed at discrediting the victim.

VDM threatens legal actions

The case reportedly began gaining wider attention in late September 2024 when social media personality and activist Martins Vincent Otse, known to his followers as Verydarkman, weighed in on the matter.

On September 24, 2024, Otse issued a public ultimatum to Miss Nneji in a video that went viral, demanding that she retract the alleged defamatory posts and issue an apology to the businessman involved.

The blackmailing case gained widespread attention after popular critic and activist VDM weighed in.

Source: Instagram

“Failure to do so within 24 hours,” Otse warned in the video, “I will go after her with evidence.”

The activist, known for his controversial takes and investigative commentary on online trends and personalities, did not reveal the full details of the evidence he claimed to possess, but his intervention brought increased scrutiny to the case.

At the time of publication, there has been no official response from either Miss Nneji or representatives of ABC Transport regarding the police declaration or the allegations levied against her.

The police have urged anyone with useful information regarding Miss Nneji’s whereabouts to come forward, assuring that confidentiality would be maintained.

The wanted notice has been met with mixed reaction from the public, with some saying expending the Police's resources over the case is a misplaced priority.

