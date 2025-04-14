A Nigerian lady has expressed her pain on social media after seeing the response of a lady whom she paid her rent

According to her, she met the lady online and sent a huge sum of N430,000 for her rent only to receive a shocking reply

Social media users who came across the post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A beneficiary's 'unsatisfactory' response to a Nigerian lady's act of kindness has left her feeling hurt and full of regrets.

She had generously paid the rent of the stranger she met online, only to be met with a reply that fell short of her expectations.

Lady shares experience with stranger after paying rent

The lady, known on the X app as @ojonya, took to the platform to share her bitter experience with the stranger.

Her post sparked a heated debate among users, who were quick to offer their thoughts on the matter.

In her post, @ojonya expressed her surprise and disappointment at the lady's brief acknowledgement.

According to her, she had sent a huge sum of N430,000 to cover the lady's rent despite not meeting her physically.

However, the lady's response was a simple "thanks", which she felt was inadequate given the magnitude of her kindness.

Ojonya noted that she wasn't expecting a grand display of gratitude, but something more heartfelt would have been appreciated.

In her words:

"Paid someone’s rent on here and she went “thanks.” It was very surprising. I’m not even someone who likes people who thank you like they’re performing a humiliation ritual, but like “thanks”? For 430k? Thanks?"

Reactions as lady regrets paying stranger's N430k rent

The post touched many Nigerians who commiserated with Ojonya's sentiments. Some felt that the recipient's response came across as dismissive and ungrateful, while others speculated that she might have been overwhelmed by the generosity.

Tedmills said:

"Funny thing is people will still defend it. “Do you want her to lie down and thank you”. Funny lads."

Chaos Princessa reacted:

"This exact thing has happened to me before. All I got was “thanks”. I wan craze."

Yhetty Queen reacted:

"Make una begin pretend under this comment section o. Like say na “thanks” person wey pay your rent deserve."

Flexx Richie said:

"Lol, I sent money to someone, and they wrote "seen". I've sent to another, and they read the chat without saying anything."

Crystal Crypto said:

"I sent money to someone and after a while, she started beeping my line severally, I assumed she didn't get the money, I called back, she said she only wanted to thank me, I said you couldn't call, she said no credit on her line."

Engr Olami said:

"If I borrow you my iPhone charger and you say thanks I’ll collect it back from you, but if you say thank you very much I truly appreciate it then I can asked to keep it."

Medo wrote:

"She said ‘thanks’ like you helped her cross the road. Meanwhile you just covered 12 months of her daddy’s responsibility."

Winners whispers reacted:

"Gratitude is an attitude. Not just in a bunch of alphabets. You can truly tell when someone is grateful. "Thanks" will suffice depending on the tone and means of expression. A big gift requires a deeper expression of gratitude, even if it's just a bunch of alphabet."

Ekezie added:

"You say "Thanks?" The she says "yes" from nowhere another ingrate like her jumps in and say "shey make she dey roll for ground because you pay rent?" Then she replies "I taya o". The worst thing is, ingrates do not know that they're ingrates."

Glassykiz added:

"If i send you money, no matter how little it is and you tell me just “Thanks” you’re def not getting a dime from me anymore esp. if you’re not even a family,i’ll just assume you’re never needing my assistance anymore. Cause wtff?? Where’s your sense of gratitude? when i still dey serve for command,officers go tip person 500 or 1k I go almost postrate for them, still hype them join."

See the post below:

