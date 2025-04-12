Wumi Toriola revealed she had no intention of remarrying soon, prioritising her desire to expand her family with her ex-husband due to their strong co-parenting bond

The actress emphasised that her decision stemmed from a mutual understanding with her ex-husband, highlighting their effective communication and shared commitment to their child

Toriola’s focus remained on her career and motherhood, choosing to maintain her current arrangement rather than pursuing new romantic relationships

On April 12, 2025, Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola opened up about her unconventional family plans. The actress, known for her vibrant roles in Yoruba films, declared she was not keen on walking down the aisle again.

Instead, she expressed a firm desire to have more children with her ex-husband, with whom she already shares a son.

Actress Wumi Toriola shares plans to have more kids with ex-husband. Photo Credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Toriola explained during an exclusive interview with TVC News, that their separation had not severed their connection, as they had built a solid co-parenting relationship that worked seamlessly for their family.

This arrangement, she noted, allowed them to focus on raising their child while keeping the door open for future siblings.

Her candidness about prioritising family expansion over societal expectations of remarriage sparked widespread conversations across Nigerian social media platforms, with many praising her boldness and others questioning her choice.

Toriola further elaborated that her ex-husband remained a significant part of her life, not out of romantic attachment but due to their shared goals for their child’s upbringing.

She described their communication as open and respectful, a foundation that made her confident in planning more children together. The actress stressed that her decision was deliberate, rooted in what she believed was best for her family’s future.

This revelation came as a shock to many who assumed Toriola, a prominent figure in Nollywood, would be eager to settle into a new marriage. Instead, she stood firm in her resolve, showcasing a modern approach to family dynamics that challenged traditional Nigerian norms around marriage and divorce.

See the post here:

Reactions to Actress Wumi Toriola's choice

@accessoriesby_darkcoffe replied:

"Some men can be great dads that I can agree,I understand her cause having children with a man that loves your kids it a blessing.i think been a dad is easy than staying married."

@foodshopabuja noted:

"My people say “wetin you never see, you never waka reach where e Dey happen” it is wellsssss😃"

@hassan_dgenius replied:

"U better go marry him o. 😂😂😂 I like her idea of coparenting sha, it’s her life let her live it as she pleases abeg. 😂😂😂"

@fola_morgan said:

"Omoo una still love una self, cos if not there’s nothing like I want to have more kids with my “EX” husband"

@gif_ted222 noted:

"Nothing like having all your kids with one man 😍I love that"

@mojisadeorganics replied:

"She want her kids to have one father"

@everyone.loves.gracie said:

"To his current partner, hope you dey hear?"

@motara_hairline said:

"Her life, her decision. If you have any contrary opinion, channel that energy into becoming a better person😍"

@dotfashion_ng replied:

"She has once mentioned she wanted all her kids from one man, so if they have an understanding about that, Wetin concern us? Their life their choice 👌"

@adelakuntufayl noted:

"To those who have a lot to say but chose to keep reading comments, I greet y’all! 😂😂😂"

@olamide_mi__ said:

"Dey stil dey knack normally 😂mama is in love"

Actress Wumi Toriola shares why she doesn't want to remarry. Photo Credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola’s son dresses like a 100-year-old man

Legit.ng reported that actress Wumi Toriola shared a heartwarming video of her and her son getting ready for school.

The occasion marked her son's 100th day in school, and she dressed him up as a 100-year-old man to celebrate.

Fans were thrilled by the boy’s playful performance and praised both mother and son for their creativity and charm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng