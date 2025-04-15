An old video of Afrobeats singer Davido singing about football star Cristiano Ronaldo has resurfaced on social media

The old video also stirred a comment from Davido, who is set to release his fifth studio album titled 5ive

Davido's voice, as well as his comment about Ronaldo in the old video, also ignited reactions from his fans

As the release of David Adeleke better known as Davido's fifth album, 5ive, draws closer, his fans as well as close associate have been releasing videos on social media to show support for him.

One of Davido's fan pages recently reshared an old video of the DMW label boss speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Davido reacts to his comments about Cristiano Ronaldo in old video. Credit: davido/cristiano

Source: Instagram

Davido, who is a big fan of the Portugal international and former Real Madrid star joking said he gave the footballer the luck which helped him in the course of his career.

"Na me give am luck," Davido said before going ahead to sing a line from his song Fall about Ronaldo.

Davido's Fall, released in 2019, off his A Good Time album, saw the singer singing about why his friends referred to him as Ronaldo.

Davido, fans react to old video

The old video caught Davido's attention as he dropped a reaction to his comment about Ronaldo.

"I was a mad man," he said.

The screenshot of Davido's comment below:

Davido dismisses claim about giving Ronaldo luck. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The old video of Davido's comment about Cristiano Ronaldo below:

Legit.ng also captured some of the reactions from Davido's fans as some commended his voice, while others recounted old memories about the singer. Read the comments below:

edrahdo said:

"2017 davido was something else guys."

iam_egroyce said:

"Abeg that thing una be Dey give baba that time make una still give em small before the 5 drop I wan check something."

bimbim1___ wrote:

"See voice wey some people say e no sweet."

leon_kels15 said:

2017 davido was a mad man."

churchills_gadget_world wrote:

"After una go talk say baba no get voice just check this out na."

jacobakan said:

"Fooling too much ein guy gats to ask for the video firsthand."

soapathetic_vi_xi wrote:

"You no like davido ke? Your life no balance be that o."

samohdonnh commented:

"davido I think you should keep it rugged @davido you have been way too quiet and people think you're weak. Stay wako."

chiomababe100 wrote:

"@davido my in-law how is my beautiful name seek pls I can not wait the day u will bless me."

joy_of_good_life said:

"@davido no wonder people danced to see shaki we don dey mad since."

Davido picks between Messi and Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the DMW label owner picked his favourite between football stars Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Davido named Ronaldo as the greatest footballer of all time ahead of Messi.

He described the Portugal star as a disciplined individual like himself, declaring himself a 'Ronaldo guy'.

“Cristiano for me, you know, what outcomes, very, very disciplined. I am a very, very disciplined person," the Unavailable crooner said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng