The video of Davido and Chioma performing Fall together at a wedding has been sighted on social media

The couple were at a wedding where they were seen having a great time together as fans reacted to her outfit

At a point, Chioma had to leave the stage so the bride and groom can have space to dance while her husband removed his suit

Afrobeat singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma have warned hearts with the way they performed on stage together at a wedding.

Legit.ng had reported that the couple were in Atlanta for a wedding, and the cloth chef Chi wore for the event trended.

Davido and Chioma perform at Atlanta wedding. Photo credit @teamchivido/@chefchi

In the recording, they were both dancing at the front while the Feel crooner was busy performing Fall, a song he dedicated to her.

The singer faced his wife while singing the love song. And fans were in awe of the moment.

Chioma leaves the stage

At a point, Chioma had to leave the stage, so the new couple can have time to dance together.

By then, the Grammy Award nominee was busy removing his suit and adjusting his tie as he was performing.

After her exit, the new couple took over the stage and Davido sang some of his hit songs from his Timeless album.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens took to social media to react to the trending video of the couple. Here are some of the comments below:

@obiagelidbee:

"Better wife wey sabi respect , she’s not in competition with anyone that’s why she made it this far..I learn from Chefchi every day."

@olu_yemisi:

"Chi gave David space I see why she is his peace."

@priscyzinny_:

"Chioma 's parents did a good job.... She is soo beautiful."

@boss_babylil:

"See wife wey sabi respect! Dam chioma stepped aside to give space so the David could perform ! Zero attention seeker ! When she heard unavailable she knew the husband will need space cause the hit Issa vibe she decided to step aside that’s communication without the use of words. Big up chi."

@bukolapeace.ade:

"Chi and Hubby."

@nasalive:

"Why Davido dey turn face towards Chioma when he sings 'cause I'm in love with you'? Na perform he dey do for the wedding abi na love song he dey sing for mama Ibeji?"

@dufie_m:

"Very beautiful lovely billionaire's wife . Mrs. Chioma Adeleke, mama ibeji, mama ejima."

@victoriakenneth63:

"Choima is a peaceful girl."

@thegenius_karen:

"The king and his queen."

@prettycandily:

"She gave the spotlight to her baby."

Davido takes Chioma out

Legit.ng had reported that Chef Chi had returned to Nigeria after staying abroad to birth and nurture her twins.

The couple had welcomed a set of twins in 2023.

After her return, Davido took his wife out for dinner in the company of Cubana Chief priest. Davido was seen hailing his wife in the video that went viral.

