Music star Davido has picked his favourite footballer between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

In a trending video, the DMW label owner picked Ronaldo as his favourite because of the Portugal star's discipline

The singer's choice has since sparked mixed reactions among football lovers in the country

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido has joined the heated Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi topic in the football world.

Davido, who made headlines with his performance at the 2023 Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards, picked Ronaldo as the greatest footballer of all time ahead of Messi.

Davido says he is a 'Ronaldo guy.' Credit: @davido @cristiano @leomessi

Source: Instagram

Why Davido loves Ronaldo

Davido described the Portugal star as a disciplined individual like himself as he declared himself as a 'Ronaldo guy'.

The DMW boss also named Arsenal’s winger Bukayo Saka his current favourite young footballer.

In his words:

“Cristiano for me, you know, what outcomes, very, very disciplined. I am a very, very disciplined person, you know, and to have that kind of success and to be so disciplined at the same time is something I’ve always admired about him. I like both of them. But, I personally, I’m a Ronaldo guy.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Davido picks Ronaldo over Messi

See some of the reactions that trailed Davido's choice below:

gilli055:

"Messi is miles ahead of Ronaldo."

Mayo6Tee:

"He wouldn’t like Messi .. him and Ronaldo na same character a bit.."

iamkissking:

"Davido know ball."

IamBlaccode:

"No more Goat debate. Ronaldo gave it to Messi, Davido is just a Ronaldo fan. It is just a pure love ."

barcela6:

"Davido I go drag you oh… most of your people are Messi people."

30BG_Krixx:

"I respect his decision but messi >>>"

Kosisoo1:

"I’m sorry davido we’re done ."

Source: Legit.ng