Cristiano Ronaldo Explains Why He Hasn’t Married Georgina Rodriguez Yet

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again clarified his marital status with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez

The Real Madrid legend met Rodriguez in 2016 while she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store

During his acceptance speech at the 2024 Globe Soccer Award in Dubai, the Portuguese referred to his long-time partner as his wife

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he has yet to marry Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez officially.

The Manchester United legend has welcomed two children with Rodriguez, while the Argentine model is a stepmother to his three other children.

The couple is currently living in Saudi Arabia, where it is illegal to cohabit or have children before marriage.

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he has yet to marry Georgina Rodriguez. Photo by: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP.

Ronaldo looking for a ‘click’ in his relationship

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship for nine years since they met in Madrid.

According to SI, the former Real Madrid star has not confirmed their marital status publicly since 2016.

Both celebrities have welcomed two children, 8-year-old Alana Martina and 2-year-old Bella, whom they raise alongside the soccer star’s other children: 14-year-old Cristiano Jr. and 7-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo per Sportstak.

The Portugal star said the marriage can only happen when there is a ‘click’. He said via Yahoo:

I always tell her, 'when we get that click.' Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about.

It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it'll happen.

Cristiano Ronaldo called Rodriguez his wife at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. He made a similar remark in a video posted on his YouTube channel in August 2024.

Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo has two children with Georgina Rodriguez. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Rodriguez says her friends tease her

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez said that her close friends often tease her about when she will marry football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Marca, the 31-year-old explained that her friends have started calling her "Lord of the Rings." She said,

"They're always joking about the wedding, asking, 'When is the wedding?' Since Jennifer Lopez's song 'The Ring or When' came out, they’ve been singing it to me. And well, this isn’t up to me."

Rodriguez has 65.4 million followers on Instagram, thanks to dating the most-followed man on Instagram.

The model grew up in Jaca, Spain, with her sister Ivana, a Spanish mother, and an Argentine father.

Her romance with Cristiano Ronaldo began while she was working at a Gucci store, when he was a personal shopping client and asked her to join him at an event.

