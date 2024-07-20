Former Nigerian senate president Bukola Saraki’s late mother’s burial party has continued to trend on social media

Videos from the star-studded occasion made the rounds, and Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, ‘Mr Steeze’ Farooq Oreagba, and others were in attendance

Many Nigerians updated themselves about the party online as they reacted to those who were present at the event

Former Nigerian senate president, Bukola Saraki’s mother, Chief Mrs Florence Saraki, had a befitting burial thrown to honour her memory after her demise on June 18, 2024 at the age of 88.

The burial reception took place on July 19, 2024, at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, and many dignitaries attended.

Fans react to videos of Davido, Chiefpriest, Farooq Oreagba at Bukola Saraki's mum's burial.

Source: Instagram

Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, state governors Godwin Obaseki, Ademola Adeleke, Umo Eno, Dapo Abiodun and more.

Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, Farooq Oreagba spotted

As more videos from the talk-of-the-town ceremony emerged online, Grammy-nominated singer David Adeleke Davido was spotted alongside his ‘bestie’ and self-styled celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest.

On his official Instagram page, Chiefpriest shared a video of himself and Davido enjoying the party and accompanied it with a caption where he revealed his Yoruba name and the singer’s Igbo name. He wrote:

“ChukwuMa X OluwaSegun = 1 Take Heart❤️ Sir @bukolasaraki 30BG Cares.”

See the video below:

Popular investment banker and Ojude Oba star, Farooq Oreagba, aka ‘Mr Steeze’, also graced Bukola Saraki’s mum’s burial. He was spotted wearing a simple outfit made from the chosen Ankara fabric for the event.

The former head of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Consult appeared to be enjoying his newfound fame in the clips from the party. Oreagba posed with several fans who wanted to take photos with him and he also greeted familiar faces at the party.

See video of Oreagba below:

Fans react to videos of Oreagba, Davido at party

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who shared their thoughts on Farooq Oreagba, Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest at Bukola Saraki’s party for his late mum. Read what they had to say about Mr Steeze below:

Deeeorlah:

“Too fashionable! See his footies ❤️.”

Akintoyeakinsanmi:

“This guy wey dey follow Farooq up and down, him be bodyguard or DSS.”

Ascoopofyinx:

“Overnight celeb. I love it!”

Bimsmart:

“King of steeze .”

cleosuccess:

“Lagos party and aseobi na 5&6.”

Ashington_official:

“Ijebu is the best number one.”

Read comments about Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest below:

sleekie9.0:

“Chief priest don even do pass Davido guardian angel .”

capiteeeeeee:

“Davido pass wizkid.”

aladiautos:

“Shey Cubana don turn 30BG geng? Baba is now too everywhere.”

real_asf01:

“Davido nah mtn sigh.”

Afromodela:

“Someone said Davido have 3 wives. Chioma, Juju and Chief Priiest.”

barpasiano:

“Work of Davido bouncer must be stressful Baba go stand all through the event.. more greese to his Elbow.”

Hrh_agbonifo_kelly:

“This Cubana chief priest no get house ?”

realkinglover:

“Chief priest shaa like to dey gum body with Davido weere don collect all Davido old friends space.”

soft_steph_30:

“Friends for life.”

Isreal DMW spotted at Saraki's mum's burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's aide, Israel DMW Afeare, was spotted at the funeral service of Chief (Mrs). Florence Saraki, former Senate president Bukola Saraki's mum.

A clip showed the moment Isreal walked into the gathering while a man who some netizens claimed to be his bodyguard was seen walking behind.

Another video showed Isreal trying to get pictures from the event.

