Cubana Chief Priest marked his son Obinna’s seventh birthday on April 11, 2025, with a touching Instagram post expressing profound love and pride

The post described Obinna as occupying the “fattest space” in his father’s heart, underscoring their deep father-son bond and Cubana’s affection

Cubana proclaimed the world as Obinna’s to conquer, reflecting ambitious dreams and high expectations for his son’s future

On April 11, 2025, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, captured the hearts of Nigerians with a deeply emotional Instagram post celebrating his son Obinna’s seventh birthday.

The nightlife mogul and socialite, a household name in Nigeria’s entertainment scene, used his verified Instagram page to share a message that radiated fatherly love and pride.

Known for his flamboyant lifestyle and business ventures, Cubana’s post offered a refreshing glimpse into his personal life, highlighting the family values that anchor him amidst the glitz and glamour.

The Instagram caption was a masterclass in heartfelt expression, with Cubana affectionately calling his son “Biggie,” a nickname that carried warmth and endearment.

He wrote that Obinna occupied the “fattest space” in his “fat heart,” a vivid and quintessentially Nigerian way of conveying boundless love.

In his words:

"Happy 7th Birthday🎈 Obinna Ya, You Occupy The Fattest Space In My Fat Heart, We Love You So Much Biggie The World Is Yours. Iga Adi Ka Echi Obi Adada"

The post, adorned with celebratory emojis like balloons, struck a festive chord, inviting followers to join the joyous occasion.

Cubana’s words also carried a forward-looking vision. By proclaiming, “The world is yours,” he expressed towering ambitions for Obinna, a sentiment that struck a chord with Nigerian parents who dream of their children surpassing their achievements.

This declaration of faith in Obinna’s future added depth to the post, blending celebration with aspiration in a way that felt both personal and universal.

See the post here:

Reactions to Cubana Chief Priest’s birthday message

@ceemaspecial_pap said:

"Low key, I just want one party pack 😂😂 Happy Birthday Obi ❤️"

@oshiitekitchen said:

"Awww and he’s my daughter’s birthday mate😍❤️. Happy birthday Obinna. You shall be taught of the Lord and great shall be you peace🙏"

miss_big_nigeria noted:

"My favorite kid happy birthday son my very own Obi ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@smartslim1 commented:

"Happy Birthday Obinna. Grow in health and wealth. ❤️"

@vanessa_elias1122 replied:

"Happy birthday cutie …. Helen go think say na Netflix 😂"

@info_crib noted:

"This boys go rich 🤑 pass their papa the money no de Frick them from the look I love that ❤️😂"

@okodosarah said:

"Their mama is so pretty😍😍😍😍. Happy birthday little one, grow and shine brighter."

@godgift_ak replied:

"Happy birthday Obinna 🎊🎂 Grow and shine nwa oma ❤️❤️"

@brown__naya noted:

"Helen is typing..."

@chizzybarbie said:

"Happy Earthstrong Son 🎂🍾🍾🍾Continue to grow & shine among ur Peers IJN 🙏❤️🎉"

Cubana Chief Priest drops debut song

A related story on Legit.ng, published on March 28, 2025, detailed Cubana Chief Priest’s venture into music.

He announced his album CP No Small, featuring the track More Money with Davido as executive producer.

The project, released on April 2, 2025, showcased his pivot to Afro Gyration Gbedu.

