Nigerian rapper Terry G has reacted to being compared to controversial musician, Portable Zazu, on social media

On his official X page, the Sangalow crooner shared his reasons for feeling the way he did about the Portable comparisons

Terry G’s tweets went viral and many social media users dropped their hot takes by speaking about the two musicians

Nigerian rapper Terry G, with real name Gabriel Oche Amanyi, has reacted to being compared to controversial musician, Portable.

The Zazu star, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, is known for his controversial and outspoken personality, which has gotten him into trouble on many occasions. Portable has also been compared to his senior colleague, Terry G, by fans on social media.

Terry G reacts after being compared to Portable. Photos: @iamterryg /X, @portablebaeby / IG

Source: Instagram

Terry G, who dominated the Nigerian entertainment scene in the 2000s was also known for being very eccentric and energetic. He was also described as one of the craziest musicians in the country at the time.

However, it came as no surprise to many when Terry G took to his official X page for the umpteenth time to kick against being compared to Portable. According to the Pass Me Your Love crooner, it is disrespectful.

Not stopping there, Terry G explained that it was disrespectful because he makes evergreen songs, unlike his junior colleague. In his words:

“Comparing me to Portable is disrespectful because I actually have music people listen to 10 years later.”

Terry G gives reasons why he should not be compared to Portable. Photos: @iamterryg, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

See his tweet below:

In another tweet, Terry G added that if he was being compared to Portable on their ‘craze level’, then he is still crazier than the Zazu musician:

Reactions as Terry G kicks against Portable comparison

Terry G’s condemnation of the comparison between him and Portable triggered an online discussion as netizens took sides on the matter. Some of them explained why the two musicians were truly not comparable:

Ibrahimovic said Terry G has compared himself to Portable in the past:

Eriba said fans are not comparing their music but comparing their behaviours:

St Majora said Terry G was the Portable of his time:

Read more comments from Instagram users:

The.real.pressplay wrote:

“Terry made good music and was never loud or controversial… he was pure art.”

Omenihubrighto said:

“Omo this is an insult to the legendary Terry G.”

Aurabybetty_skincare said:

“Big disrespect indeed!”

Queen_bherrylee wrote:

“Who be Portable for where Terry G dey??? Legendary.”

Funatmosphere_ said:

“Terry G madness ends in music not creating nuisance up and down like Olorin pajawiri.”

Preciiousofficial said:

“Why would anyone even compare him to Portable?😂”

Ngobanation wrote:

“Someone said Terry G never disturbed Nigeria 😂.”

Watermelonshuga._ wrote:

“Terry G is actually okay in the head offline and made good music. Portable suppose get one permanent bed for yabaleft.”

Bullbear.trades said:

“@iamterryg comparing you to Portable in 2025 is a compliment to you. This is no 2005.”

Terry G says Portable didn't adopt his music talent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Terry G accused his junior colleague Portable of stealing his "character."

On the other hand, he claimed that the Zazu' singer couldn't replicate his musical style as Portable never made time to study some of the instruments he uses.

Terry G said this while he was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, and netizens reacted.

Source: Legit.ng