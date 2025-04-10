Nigeria singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has reportedly challenged former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to a bout

Portable is considering pulling out of a fight between himself and Achakpo Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington, if Joshua meets his demands

The heavyweight has resumed his training on the streets of Lagos, receiving a warm reception from area boys

Street-pop sensation Portable has called out former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua for a boxing match.

The musician downplayed his previous bout with Speed Darlington, clarifying that it was just to promote an upcoming show by his colleague in April.

Meanwhile, the British boxer is in Nigeria recovering after his 2024 loss to Daniel Dubois, as he was sighted jogging on the street of Lagos.

Nigeria singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, wants to fight with former two-time World Champion Anthony Joshua provided there is a sum of 100 million naira. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Portable states condition for bout against Joshua

Nigeria musician Habeeb Okikiola (Portable) announced his intentions to fight with former IBF champion.

According to Vanguard, the Ogun-based artist demanded the sum of 100 million naira before the bout could be scheduled.

The street-pop singer opted out of his planned celebrity boxing bout against Achakpo Okoye also known as Speed Darlington.

The Zeh crooner described Speed Darlington as an unworthy opponent who wants to promote his upcoming show through the boxing match. He said:

“I’m not fighting Speed Darlington again; I want Anthony Joshua with 100m,” Portable declared in the viral clip.

Portable claims he is one of the most influential artists in the country and won't settle for anything less.

The two singers have sparked online buzz with a mocking video showing them training in their respective locations.

Fans of Portable have hailed the initiative of the singer following his proposed bout against British boxer Anthony Joshua. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trail Portable's comment

Fans of Portable have praised the musician for his creativity in calling out Anthony Joshua for a boxing match.

One X user suggested that Portable will use the bout to relaunch himself in the UK, while another fan pointed out that he knows how to market himself

@akatah_romanus said:

“Simple. He said to fight. He did say he will win. Just to fight. The moment he entered ring and blow or receive blow from Joshua the fight has begun and can end in one blow. Who will win is not the matter here.

@DKuha16759 wrote:

“If your village people finish you in the night, don't come and put Antony in trouble.

@Fhigo_ added:

Joshua, go make am unportable 😂

@Gbenro44881197 said:

"Even me I go fight Usyk with ONLY $1million !

Former WBO champion resumes training

Anthony Joshua got a rosy reception after he was spotted jogging on the streets of Lagos by fans who recognised the boxer.

According to Punch, the former IBF champion was cheered by excited onlookers as he was greeted with cheers and fist-bumps as the boxer jogged down the street.

Joshua's return date is yet to be confirmed, six months after being brutally knocked out by Daniel Dubois per talkSPORT.

NBF warns ahead of Portable vs Speed Darlington

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Boxing Federation has fired a health warning to the organisers of the celebrity boxing match between Portable and Speed Darlington, popularly known as Akpi.

Interim president of the regulation body Azania Omo-Agege, urged those planning the event to prioritise safety ahead of the encounter.

This comes barely a week after Nigerian boxer Olusegun 'Success' Olanrewaju collapsed and died during a boxing encounter in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng