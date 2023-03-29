Veteran singer and pioneer of 'street madness,' Terry G, in a post, made it clear that he should not be compared to Portable

The singer made the statement in a reply to a post asking people to apologize for thinking he is on the same wavelength of 'madness as Portable

Netizens refused to agree with Terry G as many say the Zazu crooner's madness is an upgrade

Popular Nigerian singer Terry G has sparked reactions on social media with a post on his page.

The singer, in a reply to a post asking people to apologise for thinking his madness stands a chance beside Portable's, refused to agree to comparison.

Terry G stated that original is different from Photocopy, referring to Portable.

He wrote:

"In this craze business please never you compare original to photocopy because una mind go dey soon"G"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Terry G's post

trap_tatz:

"Only if Terry G Had Brought his madness to the streets. But It was only staged madness. Portable Dey craze true true."

girl_like_floxy:

"Very soon himself go calm down like you...them no Dey mad forever."

officialdjbusy:

"Na you be photocopy Abeg Portable get PHD"

maguiremaguire__:

"Zazuu is verified. U na craze man just on camera "

alubarika_sirdon_:

"Terry G no be anybody mate for the industry ooo."

nicodemuscomedian:

"Terry G is a musical mad man, while Zazuu is a real mad man. Terry G is not a politician, while Zazuu was doing campaign for APC in osun state, dancing in front of Awolowo's statue."

mg_mny:

"How many time police don hold you, you don craze enter crowd before make crowd they hold you, boss you be legend but your craze nah for inside music video oooo, portable craze nah real life so make your mind Dey! "

agbonif0:

"Portable nor follow dey craze business.. Portable na Definition of Craze."

