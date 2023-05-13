Nigerian music lovers are in for a new project between veteran singer Terry G and Portable Zazu

This comes as Terry G recently shared a snippet from a new music shoot featuring the Zazu crooner

The clip, which has since gone viral on social media, has left many netizens talking as they shared different comments

A new music project between veteran singer Terry G and Street Pop artist Portable Zazu is in the making.

This comes as Terry G, on Friday evening, May 12, took to his Instagram page to share a snippet from a new music shoot featuring Portable.

Terry G set to drop new song featuring Portable. Credit: @portablebaeby @iamterryg

Source: Instagram

As expected, the two put up some energetic display which stirred reactions online.

While Terry G didn't reveal the new project's release date, he hinted that it would be out soon.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Terry G's video featuring Portable Zazu

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens found the video hilarious. See their comments below:

deejayneptune:

"WAHALA PRO MAX ."

patrick_d_don:

"Finally only portable fit bring bk terryG to limelight again."

mariod_for_fun:

"This one na war."

chang_anthony87:

"Idan feature Idan ."

asiwajuautos:

"December is about to be pure madness ."

q_xtra:

"This is what the industry needs More love less Ego. No savagery ❤️❤️❤️."

jeffofori:

"I was thinking of this Longtime. I’m happy to see this happening ."

nojobboi:

"Lol I talk am say terryg madness nah only inside studio … portable nah real life ."

naxisdg:

"Shey na juju be thaaaaat. This one na fire o storm ⛈️ o. #Gzus."

king_bulldozer:

"Hope say no be be say person feature una…make he just be both of una … cause people no go listen oh."

tifeh.makinde:

"I don’t understand this combinations."

