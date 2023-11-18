Afrobeat star Davido recently trended as reports about him selling out his concert tickets for the 'Are We African Yet? (AWAY) Festival at $2k went viral

Reports have it that tickets for the AWAY Festival have all been sold out, and the State Farm Stadium in Arizona is set to be filled to the brim

Davido, during an interview with Zane Lowe, spoke about the upcoming concert and what he intends to achieve with it

Nigerian international Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, recently trended as reports about his upcoming AWAY concert made headlines.

Davido's AWAY concert is set to be held on Saturday 18, November 2023, at the State Farm Stadium, Arizona, USA.

The stadium capacity is 63,400 for regular sports games/matchdays. But for concerts, it can be pushed as far as 70k-80k.

According to reports on the official website of the State Farm Stadium, tickets for Davido's AWAY concert are sold out.

An average of each of the standard tickets is noted to have been sold for $2k.

Davido shares his mission for the AWAY concert

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe and Apple Music, the Afrobeat star shared his thoughts about the concert and what he intends to achieve with it.

He noted that as much as it is a celebration of the African culture, he also intends to use it to raise awareness about the current condition of things back home.

@inumimomccoy:

"People really bought that 2k dolls ticket."

@xlim_kizzy:

"Sold out as usual."

@Elisha_izu:

"The best in the game."

@yhungfresh2701:

"Sold out king."

@harkin_12:

"STOP PLAYINGGGGG, we coming through."

@scholarmaterial:

"Let's go there. 001 for a reason ♥️♥️♥️. Don't play!"

@Miravee2:

"OBO na Atlanta guy normally, but doing this numbers in Arizona that next level."

@mr_tobby01:

"The most decorated Afrobeat artistKing OBO."

@Dhavidote:

"You speak intellectually like a proper artiste."

@lekanforthegods:

"Biggest afrobeats artist of all time. Number one don't forget."

@OKWYtycoon:

"Baba ibeji next Grammy winner!"

