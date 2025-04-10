Sarz, a renowned Nigerian producer, revealed on Cool FM that he has not collaborated with Davido due to their differing studio work styles

The interview sparked reactions on X, with users commenting on Davido’s reliance on a team of songwriters

The conversation highlighted a broader discussion on the creative process in the Nigerian music industry

On April 9, 2025, Nigerian music producer Sarz, whose real name was Osabuohien Osaretin, sat down for an interview on Cool FM, a popular radio station in Lagos.

The interview, which was later shared on X by user @AjMachalaa, captured Sarz discussing why he had never worked with Afrobeats superstar Davido.

The backdrop of the Cool FM studio, with its bold blue and white logo, added a vibrant touch to the moment.

According to Sarz, their studio habits were simply not compatible. Speaking with a calm tone while wearing headphones and a checkered shirt, Sarz revealed that Davido feeds off the crowd when working in the studio, while he prefers working alone.

Sarz’s revelation opened up a broader conversation about the creative dynamics in the Nigerian music industry. His preference for a one-on-one studio session contrasted sharply with Davido’s collaborative approach, which often involved a lively group of songwriters and hype men.

In his words:

“Davido always like people around him whenever he’s in the studio and for me that’s not how I work. I like to work alone with the artist maybe that’s why we have not worked.”

This difference in work style highlighted how personal preferences could shape the trajectory of potential collaborations in the industry.

Sarz, known for his work with global stars like Wizkid and Burna Boy, had built a reputation for producing chart-topping hits, including Drake’s “One Dance”. His comments on Cool FM underscored the importance of aligning creative processes for successful partnerships, even among the biggest names in Afrobeats.

The discussion on X also sheds light on the role of songwriters in the industry. While some fans saw Davido’s reliance on a team as a weakness, others viewed it as a strategic way to produce hits, reflecting the collaborative nature of modern music production.

Reactions as Sarz explains why he doesn't work with Davido

@ayomide_brea said:

"He really need crowd to hail him ,make E no be like say he Dey sing rubbish @davido"

@KarmaCivil001 replied:

"How u want make he survive if E no carry songwriters along? 😭"

@Darkknighthood1 replied:

"If people are not around him how will they teach him how to sing 😂"

@Elfindaboss said:

"Songwriters everywhere, chukwudubem must dey there to teach him the lyrics"

@swankylion1 noted:

"The idiot too dey pack crowd with frog 🐸 voice make he no come spoil ur standard as one of the best producer 😂😹"

@wise32GB noted:

"Davido isn't the only A-list artist who has people in the studio with him. If you run a label, you will understand. Sarz is talking about his own strength. I don't think his message is about shading Davido. Go school, you said no. See the result now"

@jxsephabalokwu replied:

"Simply because he can’t create himself so he needs songwriters around and that’s not a bad thing."

Sarz reveals how he met Wizkid

