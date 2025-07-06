Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has sparked another wave of reactions online after sharing a video of himself in a swimsuit at the beach

In the clip, Bobrisky proudly flaunted his bare body while shaking his backside and later turned to give a full view from the front

The video was clearly intended to silence doubts about his gender transition and fans reacted after seeing it

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has once again stirred reactions after sharing a video aimed at proving he has fully transitioned into a woman.

In the viral clip, Bobrisky appeared at a beach dressed in a revealing black swimsuit. He was seen confidently shaking his backside and later gave viewers a front view while staring at the ground, an apparent effort to display his post-transition body.

Bobrisky's fans react to his beach video. Photo credit@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Fans react with harsh criticism

The video didn’t sit well with many viewers, as fans took to the comment section to express their disapproval.

Several described the crossdresser as a “disgrace to manhood” and pitied what they called his “wasted old age.” Others accused him of excessive skin bleaching and circulated old photos of him before his transition and skin change.

Some users warned against promoting unrealistic body expectations, while others mocked his attempt to “prove womanhood” through beach content.

Bobrisky flaunts new look in video. Photo credit@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Other celebrities who’ve rocked beachwear

Bobrisky isn’t the first Nigerian celebrity to share swimsuit content from the beach. Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has been spotted several times flaunting her beachwear, including a notable appearance with singer Rema.

Singer Simi also shared a video a few months ago featuring herself and her husband, Adekunle Gold, relaxing at the beach in swimwear. Similarly, reality TV star Uriel Oputa posted clips of herself enjoying a sunny day at the beach in her swimsuit.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Bobrisky's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video below:

@finesseesq shared:

"This is horror movie."

@captjoedflightgod said:

"Wetin be this..! Wetin be this? See pikin wey mama born do naming for say " congrats it's a baby boy "

@ebony_christyemma commented:

"It’s a matter of time, until old age ."

@chidikeorjic shared:

"Akpuruakpu Mgbe, God rested on the 7th day after creation, iron mender created Bob on the 8th day."

@lucasugonna reacted:

"Omo I been thinking say all these while na cruise Bobrisky just dey do.. So this thing is true? Like and Bob be this? Father God don’t allow evil."

@gabbillo said:

"May Bobrisky never happen to any of your children or sibling, se leg like toothpick."

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the controversial crossdresser had gushed over his stay in the prison.

He was a guest on Isbae U's podcast where he spoke about it. In a video making the rounds, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law. His take about life in prison sparked reactions among fans in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng