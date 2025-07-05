Drama as Old Video of Bobrisky Dancing Like 'Worm' Leaks Online, "Senior Man Don Try For This Life"
- A throwback video of Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has been making the rounds on social media
- The video, which was clearly made years ago, saw Bobrisky of Lagos show off his dancing skills in an unknown living room
- The way the crossdresser moved his body in the clip, as well as his stature, triggered hot takes from his fans and netizens
Idris Okuneye, whose real name is Bobrisky, surfaced on social media in the most unexpected manner, and fans have refused to keep calm.
The crossdresser, who has been out of the country for almost a year now, has been trending online after an old video of his made its way online.
In the said video, Bobrisky, who looked way slimmer than he currently is, shows off his killer moves as he danced to the beat.
There was a woman in the room, also dancing with Bob, but the crossdresser outshone the lady. Bobrisky's moves in the video triggered hilarity online as fans gave him accolades for how far he has come in life.
Watch the clip here:
Recall, Nigeria's crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, shared an interesting life update with his fans.
The crossdresser, who has been away in the United Kingdom for a couple of months now, told fans that he has completely transformed.
After posting a video to back up his claim, fans have shared their different thoughts and opinions about the news.
Bobrisky's old clip ignites reactions
Read some reactions below:
@kenobbor said:
"Bro to Bro .. Bob has been a great guy and You can’t take that away from him."
@oly_babie said:
"Bobrisky don too suffer for this life 😂 Odindin mummy of Lagos humble beginning."
@preshistone said:
"My mummyyyyyy!!!! Lagos has been motherless since she travelled 😍."
@macqueen_04 said:
"Bob sef don try for this life."
@ibk.living said:
"Eyahhh Bobbrisky…it’s been a long time coming, chai 🥲."
@peju_0 said:
"Mother whey abandon her children for lagos."
@outoflagos said:
"Bob has really proven that anyone could be everything if you put your mind to it . Proud of him/she."
@hurnniemix said:
"No be gadus aka folashade amope be this😂😂. Bro don try for this hustle🤣."
@trimandfit_lifestyle said:
"This shows that with consistency everything is possible."
@hrm_temisansire said:
"That was his signature dance.. even with Jacob era😂😂😂😂."
@nkem195 said:
"When bob was living in Mushin and Ejigbo that he now hates."
@vivi_love00 said:
"This video will make Bob deny shim old self."
@iamprincewill0 said:
"This was I guess 2018 or 19…the video trended."
@annieshealthyoptions said:
This na why bob dey quarrel una.😂😂😂😂
Bobrisky drags BBNaija's Khloe through filth
According to a previous report by Bobrisky recently shared a video about Big Brother Naija's Khloe, and it went viral on social media.
The socialite caught the attention of netizens online after making shocking claims about the reality TV star.
Bob proceeded to tell a story about Khloe’s past and called her a liar, among other unflattering things.
Source: Legit.ng
