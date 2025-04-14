Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana turned 50 and threw a lavish birthday party in Abuja that had top politicians, celebrities, and socialites in attendance

Obi Cubana’s close friend, Uyi Ogbebor, penned an emotional tribute, revealing how the businessman transformed his life

Some of Uyi's fans joined him in praying for his benefactor while comparing the two of them

Nigerian businessman and billionaire, Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, marked his 50th birthday in grand style on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

While many guests posted photos and videos from the luxurious celebration, a touching moment came the day after the party when Obi Cubana’s close friend and fellow socialite, Uyi Ogbebor, also known as Sir Uyi, took to Instagram to pour out his heart.

In his lengthy tribute, Uyi revealed that meeting Obi Cubana 15 years ago completely changed his life for the better.

Uyi Ogbebor says Obi Cubana changed his life after meeting him 15 years ago. Photos: @obi_cubana @sir.uyi.

Uyi praised Cubana for empowering him, teaching him valuable life lessons that helped him succeed and empower others.

The post read,

From the day I met you almost 15 years ago through @puzzo101, my life changed forever. You have empowered me, and in turn, I have been able to empower many others. We have created lasting memories together and continue to make more. You taught me how to fish, and since then, I have never looked back. Thank you for being an amazing big brother, a dependable friend, a mentor, a business partner, and my capable Chairman. I appreciate your authenticity, your kindness, and your incredible impact on those around you. Your type is very rare, and I am grateful to God for bringing us together. If you look around, you will see countless lives you have changed. Keep being yourself, my Chairman. I truly love you.

The Forbes-rated businessman called on his fans to join him in wishing his benefactor a happy birthday and prayed for him.

See the post here:

Netizens join Uyi Ugbebor in celebrating Obi Cubana

Some of the fans of Uyi Ugbebor heeded his call to celebrate and pray for Obi Cubana on his 50th birthday. Legit.ng gathered some of their wishes for the golden jubilee boy below:

@natashayoungbaby wrote:

"Sir Uyi, u are a very very very wise man you saw when I said very 3 times. Day for who day for you o. Who was there before the growth they were there for you as a person. But most that come after the success are there for what you are so be wise. Know who your true circle is. I see vybz kartel calling buju banton General on his page even with the level which vybz got now. And popcaan calling Vybz General even with the level popcaan is there is Code to this life. Once u master it its up all the way"

@aykunlealade reacted:

"I read it more than once! I could tell you composed that from a grateful & motivated heart ⭐️"

@thokhony said:

"The line you thought me how to fish and didn’t just give me fish , I love @obi_cubana so much, he helps his people buy teaching them how to fish, many more blessings sir and Happy birthday 🎁"

@chrisvincee

"Yes boss, he is indeed a great and significant role model, and so are you Boss, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Happiest Birthday @obi_cubana my total chairman 🙌🏿"

@mcpapicomedian

"Words straight from the heart🙌🙌 Happy birthday to our Chairman 🙌'

Uyi Ogbebor and his fans prayed for Obi Cubana to continue achieve more success. Photos: @obi_cubana.

Obi Cubana disciplines son

As reported by Legit.ng, one incident that caught the eye at Obi Cubana's 50th birthday bash was when the businessman was seen chastising his son.

In a viral video, Cubana’s son was seen seated as Peter Obi stretched his hand to greet.

Displeased with the boy’s attitude, the celebrant instructed his son to stand and greet the politician, which he did immediately.

