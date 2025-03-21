The siblings of Nigerian media sweetheart, Toke Makinwa were invited to her show to air some of their thoughts about her being a celebrity

Toke had asked her siblings to explain to her how they deal with her being a celeb, both the negative and the positive

Their response sent not just Toke, but netizens into fits of laughter as they began to spill details about how she did them wrong

Nigerian media personality, actress and entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa, and her siblings are on the lips of social media users.

Toke Makinwa, known for her podcast show, Moments with Toke, invited her siblings to have a chat with her and delight her fans.

The media girl asked her siblings about how they deal with the effects of having a celebrity sibling like her. She wanted to know if it had affected them positively or otherwise. What she did not know was that they were going to be brutally honest with her.

Toke's siblings accused her of never carrying them along, disclosing the times she failed to. They stated that she wrote a book without informing them but randomly invited them to her launch, and even got married without their knowledge.

Fans were delighted about the episode. While some spoke about their beauty, others cheered them for being honest and capitalised on the fact that Toke may have remarried secretly.

Toke wrote:

"I thought it was a good idea to bring my sisters to the Pod and boy did they roast me. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. My family needs its own reality Tv show. It really be your own people sha."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Toke's gist with her siblings

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@miguel_roi said:

"Even if you become the president of this world, siblings would still find a way to humble you 😂😂😂❤️."

@wannebaybee said:

"😂😂😂 you got married and didn’t tell us 😂😂😂 big sisters tho 😂😂."

@folukedaramolasalako said:

"Awwww no wonder u are this beautiful, beauty runs in the family. Love it ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍."

@toolzo said:

"This is so cute and funny. I could never let me sisters come on...we will just be squabbling 😂."

@thellyluv said:

"I love how ladymay roosted you .. i needed to look for her handle and make sure i was following her .. I love everything about this podcast and i smile throughout ❤️❤️."

@victoria_uvo said:

"I’ve watched this several times and can’t stop laughing 😂😂😂😂siblings 😂😂."

@wemmymore_ said:

"Sisters are the best 😂😂😂...Who told you you're famous? chai..I enjoyed it😂😂😂❤️."

@meetheritage said:

"Siblings will never ever rate you 😂😂😂😂 I love this! Lemme rush to youtube 💃💃💃."

@nenye__j said:

"Was I the only 1 who caught the part when ladyO said “not the recent 1 but the original marriage” 😍😍."

Toke Makinwa’s sister and hubby expecting 1st kid

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Toke Makinwa took to social media to celebrate with joy as her younger sister was on her way to becoming a first-time mother.

In posts on her Instagram story channel, the TV host shared photos of her sister and her baby bump.

Toke expressed gratitude to God and noted that after 30 years, their dead parents' lineage had been extended.

