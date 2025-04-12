Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday was accused by a group of young ladies following a reported encounter they had

In a now-viral post online, a voice note narrated how Nkechi Blessing approached some girls in a hotel for an alleged “bedroom meet and greet”

Following that, one of the women involved in the emerging case narrated what happened in the hotel room, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has been embroiled in some controversy online after a young lady boldly accused her of rituals and pimping her up for businessman Chidi Mike.

In a leaked voice note that has already made ripples online, a woman described an alleged encounter with the movie actor at the Albergo Hotel in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Controversy hits Nkechi Blessing after she was accused by young ladies. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The unknown voice stated that Nkechi Blessing and Chidi Mike approached them at the hotel after noticing her and her friend in the lounge.

So they followed the actress and the businessman to their room, along with three other girls who eventually joined them.

The young lady claimed that while in the room Nkechi Blessing brought 5 pieces of pants and presented them to her, her friend and the other girls in the room.

Chidi Mike and the movie star allegedly compelled the females to wear the underwear in the toilets before their "bedroom meet and greet".

The young woman further said that the businessman promised to pay her and her friend N250k each, but when they completed the "bedroom deal," the man only deposited 50k.

She described how the actress's demeanour allegedly changed after they wore underwear and performed the bedroom activity.

Nkechi Blessing reacts to rituals online

After the leaked voice notes appeared on popular Instagram blog @cutie_julls, the movie star took to her Instagram story to share skeptical comments.

In one of the posts she made, Nkechi Blessing threatened to use her block button on any who decided to move mad.

She wrote:

“Block button very active, just in case you want to move mad.”

In the second post, she wrote:

“It becomes news when I respond, ignore their fuckking existence.”

See her posts below:

Nkechi Blessing breaks silence amid recent allegations. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Listen to the voice notes below:

Nigerians react to accusations against Nkechi Blessing

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sonwaaaaa12 wrote:

"I tot you said you didn’t go to look for man. What I’m I missing."

cheederahj said:

"She’s complaining now and nobody is taking her serious."

am_a_lioness wrote:

"So what if you girls disappear or something bad happened to you girls? They gave u pant to wear Abi my ears Dey pain me?? Omo girls let’s be careful please in the name of God.🙏🏽."

lindyjoe223 said:

"This how inhuman some of you are. If something different had happened to them, you people will still be the one to blame for not speaking up now, you y’all are here bashing them. I no support olosho o but how about Nkechi blessing and mikes behavior towards these girls after using them? Why not pay them as promised? Why calling on the police to arrest them?"

real_berry____ wrote;

"Agreement is agreement iyooo x2. We don reach for settlement, you con dey tell me nonsêņße. Agreement is agreement iyoooooo."

kynkies__place said:

"Okay so since you didn’t go to look for man wetin concern make you enter where them carry una go share 6 pantt?"

antobaybeh said:

"I thought it's payment before service... how una go let man run una street?😂😂😂 Ashawo dey get sense na."

barbarachinenye said:

"Next time if you hear person come back from abroad you will run . Imagine the embarrassment taking yourself out to enjoy only to land inside police cell cos of longer throat.."

cmbogu said:

"Oloshi 😡u don wear pant finish cuum dey lament 😡if nah wey tin won kill u e no don kill u 😡don go luk for good job nd do !las las nah ritual dem go use unah do."

