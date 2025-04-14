Verydarkman has finally fulfilled his promise to sponsor a remake of rapper Eedris Abdulkareem's Tell Your Papa's music video

The social media critic shared a screenshot of his payment slip for the new video

However, some netizens have issued warnings to Eedris Abdulkareem about Verydarkman's public support for him

Controversial social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has fulfilled his promise to fund another video shoot for Eedris Abdulkareem's protest song, ‘Tell Your Papa,’ which was recently banned by the Nigerian government.

Recall that Eedris' 'Tell Your Papa' song has been trending on social media after federal government through the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) placed a ban on it, citing it as improper and disrespectful.

Verydarkman shares payment slip showing amount he paid for Eedris Abdulkareem's song.

Source: Instagram

The ban drew widespread attention to the song, with VDM slamming the federal government for banning the song on Nigerian radio and television.

According to the critic, what Eedris expressed in the song was factual.

In a show of support for VDM, the critic disclosed he would be providing funds for a second video.

“Dear, Eedris Abdulkareem, we are going to shoot another video. This time, we will sponsor it. I will be in the video. We will also look for Tinubu’s lookalike since we can’t get the President to be in the video. We will remake the video, ‘Tell Your Papa 2.’ Then, we will also highlight other problems," VDM said.

VDM pays for Eedris Abdulkareem's new video

The critic on Monday, April 14, shared a screenshot of the payment he made to a cinematographer, Shalom Chiki Uyi, who would be working on the new video.

A caption on the payment description read, 'Eedris Abdulkareem Tell Your Papa remake.'

"It is about to go down and the legendary shalomchikifilms is behind the cam and guess the director, Seyi Tell your papa," he wrote in a caption.

VDM shared a screenshot of his payment slip below:

VDM shares plans to commence video shoot for Eedris Abdulkareem's Tell Your Papa song as he shows payment slip.

Source: Instagram

Reactions to VDM's support for Eedris Abdulkareem

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens warned Eedris Abdulkareem. Read the comments below:

chinexo28 said:

"Eedris Abdulkareem should be careful with VDM that guy is a snake he likes bringing people down to elevate himself and again he should be careful Tinubu is not obasanjo , Nigeria of today is not same as of then we don't have rules anymore if them arrest am now otilor."

KUN05__ reacted:

"If we can have more of VDM and Eedris Abdulkareem in Nigeria then Nigeria will prevail with this our leaders."

eemmanuels4 said:

"No one is holding them accountable. VDM is doing well, but he avoids criticizing the govt."

Eedris Abdulkareem alleges bribe attempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that rapper Eedris Abdulkareem triggered reactions online with a video of him detailing an alleged attempt to bribe him over his viral song 'Tell Your Papa.'

Eedris narrated how an honourable called him, attempting to bribe him with 200 million naira, which he refused.

The singer stated he is strongly standing his ground and vowed not to be silenced despite the ban on his song.

Source: Legit.ng