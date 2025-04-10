Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has celebrated his friend and fellow billionaire, Aliko Dangote, on social media

On April 10, 2025, Dangote turned 68, and Femi Otedola took to social media to shower him with sweet words

Femi Otedola called Dangote the greatest businessman to come out of Africa, and it got several netizens talking

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, was celebrated by his friend and billionaire, Femi Otedola, on social media.

Dangote turned the new age of 68 on April 10, 2025, and Femi Otedola dedicated a post to him on his official Instagram page.

The former chairman of Forte Oil plc shared Dangote’s photo on his page and accompanied it with a caption where he praised the celebrant’s skill as a businessman.

Nigerians react as Femi Otedola celebrates Dangote's 68th birthday. Photos: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

According to Otedola, who called the celebrant his brother, Dangote is one of the best entrepreneurs in Africa.

He wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my Dear Brother @aliko_dangotegcon 🙏🏾 The greatest entrepreneur to have come out of Africa …F.Ote.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Femi Otedola celebrates Dangote’s 68th birthday

Femi Otedola’s description of Dangote in his birthday post about him, drew the attention of many social media users. Some of them joined Otedola to celebrate the billionaire, while others shared their thoughts about his post:

Nigerians react as Aliko Dangote turns 68, Femi Otedola celebrates him. Photo: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Josh.akan said:

“Men celebrate their fellow men’s success.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“I really love their friendship…I hope our generation can emulate to build a formidable friendship that helps each other grow and excel…Not yeye competition “ear & dear”.”

Novarosta said:

“When brother meets brother 🙌.”

Accessoriesby_darkcoffe said:

“Happy birthday sir, Having friends that are genuinely happy for each other growth is worth having,But most time we win at different times,I pray we all win so anger,jealousy,pain and self doubt will not scatter what we once value.”

Reallucylyn said:

“Friendship Goals 🙌.”

Okm_herbal said:

“Happy birthday Dangote billions!🙌”

Green_tutorsng wrote:

“Happy birthday The Biggest entrepreneur in Africa.”

Chrisnwelih said:

“Happy Birthday my daddy in business @aliko_dangotegcon I wish you many prosperous years ahead in joy, good health, love and countless blessings 🎉.”

Iamvee_c wrote:

“Happy birthday to I and dangote.”

Soberdrunk88 wrote:

“I'm curious, how does Sir Dangote Enjoy his wealth? Man doesn't look like he "chops" life.... Happy birthday sir!”

Ilo_ble said:

“Happy birthday sir, Gods blessings.”

Welcome_to_2026 said:

“If both of them go clubbing and they spend 20k usd, who go pay?”

Ademolaadetifa wrote:

“Happy birthday to you Alhaji Dangote, my distance/online mentor.”

Davido's billionaire dad calls Dangote a small boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer David Adeleke aka Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, recently called Aliko Dangote a small boy.

Just recently, several billionaires and dignitaries gathered at FirstBank’s 40-storey building headquarters in Eko Atlantic for an event, and Davido’s dad, Aliko Dangote, Dele Momodu and others were in attendance.

In a clip that was posted on Instagram by Dele Momodu, the 30BG boss’ billionaire father was seen having a chat with Dele Momodu, James Ibori and Dangote when he started firing shots at his close friend and fellow billionaire, Aliko.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng