Abuja, FCT - The Parliamentary Watch Initiative (PWI) has voiced its support for Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and the 10th House of Representatives, commending their adherence to due process in approving a state of emergency in Rivers state.

In a statement on Monday, March 24, PWI executive director Dr Matthew Gabriel said the group conducted an independent investigation before concluding that the House’s decision was free of external influence.

"After carefully reviewing the proceedings and scrutinising the circumstances surrounding the House’s resolution, we can confidently say that the decision was made in line with legislative best practices,” Gabriel said.

He dismissed allegations that lawmakers were induced to approve the emergency rule, adding that Speaker Abbas has demonstrated strong leadership and commitment to democratic principles.

Rivers: House met quorum, followed due process - PWI

Gabriel further stated that the House met the required quorum before voting in favour of President Bola Tinubu’s request for emergency rule, countering claims that the resolution was rushed or manipulated.

“Our independent findings show that lawmakers engaged in thorough deliberations before reaching a decision,” he said.

“The suggestion that this was a hasty or manipulated process is not supported by the facts.”

PWI rejects bribery claims

The PWI director also refuted allegations that lawmakers were bribed to support the emergency rule, describing such claims as an attempt to undermine the integrity of the National Assembly.

“There is no evidence of any financial inducement. The lawmakers acted in the interest of national stability and security,” he said.

“The House of Representatives demonstrated professionalism, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law.”

NASS: PWI pledges continued oversight

Gabriel reaffirmed PWI’s role as a parliamentary watchdog, stating that the organisation remains committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in legislative processes.

“Our organisation is dedicated to ensuring that the rule of law is upheld in legislative procedures,” he said.

“We monitor parliamentary actions to prevent any abuse of power, and in this case, we found no wrongdoing.”

Gabriel urged Nigerians to trust their elected representatives and resist misinformation aimed at discrediting the National Assembly.

“The 10th House of Representatives, under Speaker Abbas, has proven its independence and dedication to the stability of Nigeria,” he said.

“Nigerians should focus on the facts and not be swayed by false narratives.”

He reiterated PWI’s support for the House, stating that its decision on Rivers state reflects a commitment to constitutional governance and the preservation of democracy.

Rivers: Reps break silence on $5,000 bribery allegation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives strongly denied the allegations that its members received a $5,000 bribe to approve President Tinubu’s request for a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Deputy spokesman of the House, Hon. Philip Agbese (Benue, APC), dismissed the claims as "false, malicious, and emanating from the pit of hell" during a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday, March 22.

He maintained that the resolution was taken in the interest of national peace and stability.

