Hilda Dokubo has been appointed as the head of a three-person steering committee for the Rivers state chapter of the Labour Party

The Labour Party national chairman, Comrade Julius Abure, appointed the veteran Nollywood actress and her team

Abure recently dissolved the former excos of the party after they endorsed the PDP governorship candidate in the state

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure, has appointed veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo as the head of a three-person steering committee for the Rivers state chapter of the party.

This was contained in a letter signed by Abure, a copy of which was seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, March 9.

Hilda Dokubo is the new caretaker chairman for Labour Party in Rivers state. Photo credit: @dokubohilda

The letter was addressed to the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

The decision to appoint the Dokubo-led panel was a sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the 3-month-old Rivers state Labour Party caretaker committee headed by Deinye Pepple and its subsequent dissolution.

The steering committee appointed by Comrade Abure listed Dokubo as chairman, Philip Nyechi Loveday as secretary, and Gogo Wellington as spokesman of the party in the south-south state.

He said the immediate task before the committee is to ensure the victory of the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Rivers state, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, and all of its House of Assembly candidates on Saturday, March 18 election.

Comrade Abure said:

“All Obidients and Labour Party members should cooperate with them to discharge their duties to ensure the unity of all of us, which will translate to our victory in the coming election.”

