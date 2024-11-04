Nigerian media personality Nons Miraj has finally met celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, for the first time

On her Instagram page, the Hunt Games Show host gave fans the rundown of how she got to meet Ednut in Atlanta

The heartwarming video drew a series of interesting reactions from netizens as Nons Miraj gushed over Tunde’s dance moves

Nigerian content creator Chinonso Ukah, aka Nons Miraj, finally met celebrity blogger Tunde Adekunle, aka Tunde Ednut, for the first time.

Many budding content creators have called Tunde Ednut the kingmaker because of the impact they feel on their careers after the blogger shares their posts on his page.

One of the beneficiaries of Tunde Ednut’s publicity is Nons Miraj, and she made sure to meet him when she travelled to America.

On her Instagram page, the Hunt Games Show boss posted a video of how she met Tunde Ednut in Atlanta. According to her, even though she has known him for a long time and he has always supported her brand from the days of Ada Jesus, this would be the first time she met him in person.

The clip showed the celebrity blogger dancing as Nons Miraj recorded him. In the post's caption, the content creator praised Tunde Ednut’s dancing skills.

She wrote:

“Met with the King @mazitundeednut 😍 Quick gist: Y’all Tunde Ednut can dance ooo 🤣🤣

"Thank you for being a very big supporter of the Nons Miraj Brand 🙏🙏 Love and appreciate you.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Nons Miraj meets Tunde Ednut

The video of Nons Miraj’s first meeting with Tunde Ednut raised comments from fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Ashmusy:

“Awww so beautiful 😍🤣🤣❤️.”

_skibonation:

“So finee.”

Dmom_official:

“Cute man ❤️❤️ cute auntie 🔥🔥 nice combo.”

Jacee_hairs:

“Tunde fresh oooo,him dey enter my eyes ooo.”

Sirmotek:

“Yeah Atlanta is a beautiful city...Anytime I visit Cameroon, I must visit Atlanta 😂.”

wendufoods:

“Awww.... So beautiful 😍.”

nemeremfortune:

“He's so cute without eye glasses 🕶️🕶️🕶️🤓 ONYE MMEMME 🥰🥰🥰 NWOKE OMA 😘😚😘 do and marry so my future son will marry ur son 💋.”

Chidieberedaniel0:

“Me and you no say you be tunde spec and no how you go come him house and he will let you go as a virgin 😂.”

Tunde Ednut reacts to Wizkid and Davido's fight

The Nigerian former singer and celebrity blogger waded into the drama between Wizkid, Davido and Don Jazzy.

To address the issue, Tunde Ednut shared many posts and in one of them, he noted that he was sure Davido could never disrespect Wizkid the way he did.

He then went on to thank God that Davido wasn’t going to respond to the drama. According to the celebrity blogger, Wizkid’s post was unnecessary.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

