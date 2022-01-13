The wife of Nigerian rapper, Naeto C, Nicole Chikwe has penned a lengthy inspirational note about her finest babe in Lagos campaign on Instagram

Nicole explained how people trolled her massively for dating the rapper at a very young age and talked down on her looks on Twitter

She also narrated how she grew thick skin around all the trolls to become one of the finest girls in Lagos and happily married to the rapper

Nicole Chikwe, the wife of Nigerian ace rapper, Naeto C is sharing her online trolling experiences and giving people facing the same issue hint on how to deal with it.

Nicole stated that she barely talks about her life with the rapper before they got married recounted what she faced from fans on Twitter and declared that the years 2010-2012 were hot traumatizing for her on social media.

Nicole shares her intense online trolling experiences. Credit: @nicolechikwe

She also stated that she started dating Naeto C when she was 22 but online in-laws keep reminding her about her ugly looks and how she is not on the same level with the rapper.

Nicole further shared when the online trolling stopped getting to her as she got the biggest of it from an old secondary schoolmate:

"Well, one afternoon in December 2010, I saw that a guy I went to secondary school with tried to start yet another online conversation about me.

He had tweeted something along the lines of him knowing me from school and I'm a nice person, but quite frankly I am NOT Top 100 Finest Babes in Lagos and Naeto can do better than me. Omo!"

She said the was floored by the statement and that was the catalyst she needed to move beyond her level back then.

"I have been DOING THE WORK to discover how absolutely gorgeous I am, inside and out, And to think that 12 years later, I can be on my page talking about how I'm the 17th Finest Girl in Lagos WITH MY FULL CHEST is really a testimony to my mental glow up."

Check out her post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Nicole's epistle about herself, most of them are proud of her story.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ozinna:

"We were there. We remember. We love you so much more."

Jemimaosunde:

"You’re number 17 and I’m number 18 ❤️❤️ he’s a goat and you’re awesome!"

Chef_fregz:

"But you're the finest since now!"

