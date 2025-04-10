South Africans have expressed their concern over one of their own, Khanyi Mbau, who recently had surgery

The Young, Famous & African star appeared in a new Netflix production where she played a lead role that showcased her new facial structure

Many have shared their thoughts online about the ace actress’s decision to reconstruct her face

South African's have resumed putting Khanyi Mbau under scrutiny following her latest plastic surgery.

The actress, who once again made headlines after her recent public appearance, which showcased the results of her latest cosmetic procedures.

South African actress Khanyi Mabu's new-look spurs mixed reactions. Credit: @mbaureloaded

In August 2024, the South African actress and media personality travelled to Turkey's Mono Clinic to undergo blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure aimed at reducing eyelid bagginess and removing excess skin.

Photos of her procedure were spread across social media, leaving room for major concern from fans and well-wishers.

Khanyi's first major appearance post-surgery was at the premiere of Netflix's "Meet The Khumalos" in April 2025.

However, instead of focusing on her career, the spotlight was on her transformed facial features, sparking widespread debate and discussion on social media. Some mentioned how her daughter must feel with her mum, constantly changing looks.`

Recall that in May 2024, South African media personality Khanyi Mbau posted a new picture of herself on Instagram.

The news and gossip page MDNews reshared the picture of the star with their followers.

Many netizens had a conversation about her skin bleaching, with others sharing that she now looks like a white person.

Fans react to Khanyi Mabu's new week

Read some reactions below:

@jeni_jen_proffitt said:

"Reminds me of what Lil Kim did to herself! Absolutely beautiful before all of that “work”!"

@xo.strawberrymeng.xo said:

"She want to have them exotic eyes like me lol."

@gh05t_gg_100 said:

"She went to the same doctor the other woman from love and hiphop Africa went to. Nasty work."

@sir_hall_fromthe302 said:

"Shorty got that same face as one of those Purge mask."

@monroetrelly82 said:

"Omg she looks horrid no shade she should have left her face alone ! Women you are beautiful just the way you are dont change that for nobody you are supposed to have flaws that's what makes us different love who you are always!❤️🙌."

@bobbyjohnson4770 said:

"She looks horrible."

SA actress Khanyi Mabu stars in new Netflix movie, fans react to her appearance. Credit: @mbaureloaded

@millionaireblinks_ said:

"I thought this was the lady that said she wants some millions and some LAND! Let me go eat some protein or something … my eyes acting weird 😂."

@jessica_sarenna said:

"Looking like a Halloween mask…smh this is sad."

@ms_antisocial said:

"I thought it was just me! When I seen her new look I’m like whyyyyyyyyy."

Khanyi Mbau supports Annie Idibia during separation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Young, Famous and African star, Khanyi Mbau reacted to the news of 2baba and Annie Idibia’s divorce.

The South African media personality showed her support for Annie while heavily blasting 2baba on social media.

Khanyi’s reaction to the divorce news was met with mixed feelings from several Nigerians on social media.

