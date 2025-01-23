Nigerian TikTok star Jadrolita, popularly known as Jarvis, was seen recently in a high-profile meeting that has got many talking

The AI content creator shared videos from the occasion as she shared moments with billionaire Obi Cubana, music star Peter Okoye

Following that, fans and netizens who came across the clip made various observations about the young star and the top celebrities

Nigerian social media sensation Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jadrolita or Jarvis, had the chance to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in entertainment at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.

The content creator took to Instagram to share a fun clip from the event, showcasing how she entertained the guests.

Displaying her signature AI persona, Jarvis donned her iconic AI costume for a skit she performed alongside the renowned comedian Bovi, who was hosting the event.

In the clip, Bovi ushered her onto the stage, where she greeted the audience in her famous AI voice, delivering a captivating and amusing presentation that entertained the crowd.

Later on, Jarvis was spotted socialising with notable personalities such as billionaire Obi Cubana, Afrobeats star Peter Okoye, and actor Jide Kene, among others.

In her posts from the event, she expressed her excitement and gratitude, sharing her appreciation with her followers.

“Lovely moment with these Legends. Thank you all. Where tech meets excitement! Samsung Galaxy Unpacked with Jadrolita.”

Watch Jarvis’ presentation on stage

See Jarvis with Obi Cubana, Mr P and others

in a previous report, Jarvis caused a stir on social media after posting a video referring to herself as a "bride-to-be".

This came after her love interest Peller buzzed the internet with their marriage proposal video, in which he presented her with an engagement ring.

In the recent video captioned "Your bride to be," Jarvis radiated delight while dancing in a lush traditional wedding dress.

However, their relationship has received criticism online, causing Peller to respond in a different video. He accused critics of harbouring envy and being "stricken by poverty," and asked them to concentrate on their own personal development.

Jarvis’ moments with Cubana, Peter Okoye trend

Jake wrote:

"Wow! More wins girllll, God is with you always."

etz_hthere said;

"Finally! You're on the biggest narrative out there. Stay on it and congratulations."

oragne said:

The sky is your limit."

mammu wrote:

"This stands as a testament to your immense talent, coupled with unparalleled dedication, and exquisite personality. Congratulations once again."

henni_wealth said:

"This video just Dey sweet me😩😩😩even sickness can’t hold you back bby girl..m happy💃🏽 congratulations ❤️more to come."

Peller and Jarvis turn heads

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis had netizens in a chokehold with their post online.

The two young stars, who are in a relationship, fuelled their union with their new creative studio moments.

The comedian shared lovely pictures of himself in a cosy retro photoshoot with his female colleague.

